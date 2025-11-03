Mindanao farmers to get boost with climate adaption grant

MINDANAOAN farmers are set to receive a major boost in strengthening their resilience against climate change impacts following the Philippines’ successful acquisition of an P8.7-million (USD 150,000) grant from the Adaptation Fund (AF). The funding will support the development of a comprehensive climate adaptation project aimed at protecting livelihoods and ensuring the nation’s food security.

The grant, secured through the Department of Finance (DOF), underscores the government’s commitment under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s “Bagong Pilipinas” vision to promote sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient development for all Filipinos.

The Adaptation Fund is a global financing mechanism that supports climate adaptation efforts in developing countries most vulnerable to climate impacts. The Philippines currently serves on the AF Board as a representative of the Non-Annex I Parties, a group of developing nations.

During its 45th Board Meeting held from October 6–10, 2025, in Bonn, Germany, the AF approved the country’s P8.7-million project formulation grant, which will finance preparatory activities such as feasibility studies, stakeholder consultations, and technical assessments.

This funding serves as a critical step toward the development of a larger USD 10-million (581 million) initiative titled Agricultural Interventions for Development: Harnessing and Enhancing Adaptation and Resilience Tools and Strategies for the Philippine Fruit and Vegetable Industry. The project concept was also approved in the same meeting.

Once fully implemented, the initiative will focus on improving the adaptive capacity of farming communities across Mindanao through strategic investments, access to sustainable agricultural financing, and supportive policy reforms that foster long-term resilience.

By introducing advanced tools and technologies for climate-smart agriculture, the project aims to help farmers withstand worsening weather patterns and reduce production losses caused by droughts, floods, and other extreme events.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) will lead project implementation in partnership with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), ensuring that development is locally anchored and responsive to the unique conditions of the island’s agricultural sector.

This marks the second Adaptation Fund–supported initiative for the Philippines in 2025, following the approval of a separate USD 10-million project in April to enhance climate resilience in Tawi-Tawi.

According to the DOF, the country continues to expand its pipeline of climate finance projects with support from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Another proposal currently in development, a USD 13.7-million (P796 million) regional project titled Strengthening Climate Resilience and Food Security, will focus on building rice production resilience in both the Philippines and Malaysia using climate-smart technologies and advanced climate intelligence systems.

To streamline future access to climate financing, the DOF is also pursuing accreditation as a National Implementing Entity (NIE) of the Adaptation Fund. Once approved, this will allow the Philippines to directly channel funds to local projects and communities most affected by climate change.

At the same Bonn meeting, the AF Board approved 18 new adaptation projects worldwide, amounting to USD 125.6 million. To date, the Fund has committed over USD 1.5 billion to 217 projects globally, reflecting the growing global momentum toward climate resilience.

For Mindanao’s farmers, this milestone signals a new era of hope, one where innovation, partnership, and sustainability converge to secure the future of Philippine agriculture amid a changing climate. DEF