Mindanao filmmaker wins International Documentary Award for 'Beneath the Badge'

FILIPINO journalist and documentary filmmaker Editha Caduaya continues to bring Philippine storytelling to the international stage as her documentary film Beneath the Badge / Sa Likod ng Tsapa (The Story of Police Colonel Hansel M. Marantan) received the Outstanding Excellence Award at the Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival, announced on March 15, 2026.

The recognition adds to the film’s growing international acclaim. Earlier this year, Beneath the Badge was also honored with a Special Mention Award at the Dhaka International Film Festival on January 18, 2026, one of the notable platforms for global cinema.

The documentary tells the compelling and deeply human story of Hansel M. Marantan, a Philippine National Police officer whose life and career have been shaped by controversy, sacrifice, resilience, and redemption. Through interviews, archival footage, and narrative storytelling, the film explores the emotional and moral complexities of police work, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the personal struggles behind the badge.

For Caduaya, the recognition is not only a milestone in her filmmaking journey but also a tribute to the untold human stories behind law enforcement and an honor to women filmmakers in the regions.

“This documentary was created to show the human side of those who dedicate their lives to public service,” Caduaya said. “Behind every badge is a story of sacrifice, pain, courage, and hope. These awards remind us that these stories deserve to be heard.”

Caduaya, a journalist with more than two decades of experience covering governance, conflict, and social issues in Mindanao, transitioned into documentary filmmaking to tell deeper human stories often overlooked in headlines.

“There were moments when telling this story was emotionally heavy,” she shared. “But I believed the world needed to see the person behind the uniform—the man who endured trials and accusations yet continued to serve his country.”

The Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival recognizes impactful nonfiction films from around the world that address social realities and human experiences. Winning the Outstanding Excellence Award Places Beneath the Badge among distinguished documentary works recognized for their storytelling power and emotional depth.

For Caduaya, the film’s recognition carries a message beyond cinema.

“This award is not just for the film,” she said. “It is for every officer who continues to serve despite hardship, for every family who stands behind them, and for every storyteller who believes that truth and humanity matter.”

With its growing international recognition, Beneath the Badge is expected to reach wider audiences through global screenings and cultural events, bringing Filipino narratives of service, resilience, and redemption to viewers around the world. PR