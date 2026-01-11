‘Mindanao is insurgency-free’, Euro chamber exec stresses

HONORARY Consul of Finland and European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Chairman Antonio Peralta stressed that Mindanao should no longer be associated with “insurgency”, saying the recent Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia must be treated as an isolated incident that does not reflect the current realities in the southern Philippines.

Peralta said Mindanao remains peaceful, stable, and economically vibrant, pointing to continued progress in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) and other southern provinces as proof of sustained peace and development.

“I would like to look at what happened in Australia as an isolated incident in that country. But again, the messaging must be consistent that Mindanao is totally insurgency-free,” Peralta said during the Business Insights media forum at NCCC Mall Ma-a, January 9, 2026.

“This area is generally peaceful. And that peace, combined with good governance, is the reason why more investors are now looking at Mindanao as a place to do business,” he added in the latter part of his statement.

Foreign reports revive old narrative

Mindanao was recently tagged by some foreign reports as a “terror hotspot” after claims surfaced that the Bondi Beach attackers, father and son Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, had allegedly traveled to the Philippines and underwent “military-style training” in Mindanao prior to carrying out the deadly attack in Australia.

The Bondi Beach incident, which shocked Australia and the international community, involved a mass shooting in a popular coastal area, leaving several civilians dead and injured. Australian authorities identified the suspects as having extremist motivations, prompting renewed scrutiny of possible international links.

Peralta said such claims unfairly single out Mindanao and undermine decades of peace-building, security reforms, and governance improvements in the region.

He emphasized that the tragedy should not be used to revive outdated narratives that automatically link Mindanao to terrorism.

Peralta noted that misinformation continues to influence both foreign and domestic perceptions of Mindanao, including among Filipinos in Metro Manila and Cebu who still associate the region with instability.

Diplomatic coordination to correct misinformation

To counter inaccurate portrayals, Peralta said European foreign chambers and members of the diplomatic community are strengthening coordination with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), which releases quarterly reports on peace and order conditions across Mindanao.

These reports, he said, are distributed to embassies in Manila to ensure diplomats receive fact-based assessments of the region.

He added that 14 European consulates have already begun holding regular meetings focused on Mindanao developments, with plans to establish a quarterly forum that will harmonize messaging among government agencies, business chambers, and diplomatic missions.

Peralta said confidence in Mindanao’s future remains strong, citing expectations that more foreign consulates will open offices in the region within the next two years, along with an increase in inbound trade missions exploring investment opportunities.

He reiterated that labeling Mindanao as a terrorist training ground is inaccurate and inconsistent with present conditions on the ground.

Police verify alleged Mindanao link

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office–Davao Region (PRO-Davao) already confirmed earlier this week that they are coordinating with authorities in Cotabato province after mobile phone signals linked to the suspects were detected in the area.

Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, PRO-Davao spokesperson, said investigators found that phone signals from the devices used by Sajid and Naveed Akram appeared in Cotabato province, prompting coordination with local intelligence units to determine whether the two actually traveled there.

She said authorities are still verifying whether the signal detection reflects the suspects’ physical presence or resulted from a possible technological anomaly.

Dela Rey declined to disclose the specific time and date when the signals were recorded, citing operational security.

She also denied reports that the suspects purchased a firearm from a gun shop in Davao City, clarifying that the two only visited the establishment. According to her, personnel from the shop presented CCTV footage showing the suspects inside the premises but without any confirmed transaction.

Dela Rey further said authorities have not validated claims that the suspects went to Panabo City, noting that unlike their documented visit to Davao City, no photos, witnesses, or surveillance records have surfaced to support the Panabo claim.

Protecting Mindanao’s image

Security officials stressed that investigations remain ongoing and urged the public and international media to avoid premature conclusions that could damage Mindanao’s reputation.

Peralta echoed this call, emphasizing that inaccurate reporting not only affects tourism and investment but also undermines the confidence of local communities who have worked for years to sustain peace.

He said Mindanao’s transformation should be recognized through facts on the ground, including declining conflict incidents, improving governance structures, and rising investor interest, rather than through isolated and unverified claims.

Currently, authorities continue to verify the suspects’ movements. However, both government and business leaders reiterated the need for responsible reporting and consistent messaging to ensure Mindanao is viewed based on its present reality: a region moving forward in peace, stability, and economic growth. DEF