‘Mindanao is open for business’: MinDA woos Malaysian investors

MINDANAO'S economic vibrancy is projected to revive as Malaysian business leaders sent a strong signal of interest to invest across the island’s fast-growing sectors, following a high-level trade and investment mission led by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) in Kuala Lumpur.

The Philippines-Malaysia Business Networking Session, held at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur, served as a dynamic platform for the exchange of opportunities in trade, tourism, and investment under the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) cooperation framework.

The event drew prominent figures from Malaysia’s corporate and investment sectors eager to explore Mindanao’s potential as an emerging hub for agribusiness, halal industry development, infrastructure, and clean energy.

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso Magno delivered a strong message of optimism and confidence, reaffirming Mindanao’s readiness to embrace Malaysian investors and global partners.

“Our unified message for this mission is clear: Mindanao is open for business,” Secretary Magno declared. “We are building a better Mindanao — one that stands ready to welcome Malaysian investors and partners who see promise in our vibrant agribusiness sector, our expanding infrastructure landscape, and our bold transition to renewable energy.”

Magno lauded the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) for co-organizing the event and acknowledged the continued support of the Philippine Embassy in Malaysia in facilitating economic engagements that strengthen Mindanao–Malaysia ties.

Joining Secretary Magno were Minister Farserina Mohammad of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (Barmm–MTIT) and lawyer Karen Mae Baydo, Assistant Chief Operating Officer of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), who both presented detailed investment opportunities in halal trade, tourism development, and infrastructure modernization.

“Tonight, we build on a legacy of centuries of trade, cultural exchange, and kinship between Mindanao and Malaysia,” Magno said, underscoring how regional connectivity and historical ties are fueling renewed collaboration under the BIMP-Eaga framework.

Expanding the investment horizon

MinDA Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro emphasized that Mindanao’s economic growth is being propelled by peace and stability, improved connectivity, and a surge in investor confidence. He noted that the region has steadily evolved into a dynamic growth center, supported by globally competitive export industries and a strong agricultural base.

As the Philippines’ food basket, Mindanao accounts for 36 percent of the nation’s farmland and 42 percent of its total food trade, with major outputs in banana, coconut, cacao, coffee, and tuna. Montenegro revealed that upcoming projects in coconut, cacao, coffee, cattle production, and renewable energy are now attracting billions of pesos in potential investments—many focused on value-added processing, agri-industrial expansion, and green energy integration.

Malaysia-Mindanao synergy

Representing the Malaysian business community, MICCI’s Mr. Kelvin Kee commended Mindanao’s evolving economic landscape, describing it as “ripe for mutually beneficial partnerships.”

“We see tremendous potential for collaboration between Malaysian and Philippine enterprises, particularly in agribusiness, halal trade, renewable energy, tourism, and logistics,” Kee said. “Malaysia’s experience in developing a halal ecosystem aligns seamlessly with Mindanao’s strong agricultural foundation.”

Kee added that Malaysia’s role as a manufacturing and logistics hub complements the Philippines’ rapidly growing service economy and young, skilled workforce, positioning both nations to advance cross-border industrial and trade integration.

Strong turnout and strategic timing

The business session gathered leading Malaysian firms and institutions, including Ernst & Young Malaysia, Diraclic, and Esdec Energy Sdn. Bhd., alongside officials from the Malaysian Investment and Development Authority (Mida).

The MinDA delegation’s visit also coincides with the Asean Summit 2025, where Secretary Magno is scheduled to participate as a featured panelist at the Asean Inclusive Growth Summit, hosted by Mastercard on October 24 at the Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur.

Advancing the President’s vision for Mindanao

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has consistently underscored the importance of boosting trade and connectivity within the BIMP-Eaga sub-region, noting that it is vital to bridging development gaps and unlocking Mindanao’s potential as a key trade and logistics corridor in Southeast Asia.

Aligned with the administration’s Agenda for Prosperity and Transformative Development, the MinDA-led mission aims to catalyze investments in sectors identified as high-impact growth drivers—agribusiness modernization, halal industry development, renewable energy expansion, and infrastructure connectivity. DEF