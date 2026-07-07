Mindanao maintains nearly 1,000 MW power reserve

MINDANAO'S power supply remained stable as of July 5, 2026, with the island maintaining a 902-megawatt (MW) operating reserve, providing sufficient capacity to meet electricity demand despite the continued growth in power consumption, according to the latest demand-supply report of the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO).

Based on the DOE-MFO's daily monitoring, the Mindanao grid registered a peak demand of 2,302 MW on July 5 against an available generation capacity of 3,204 MW, leaving a gross reserve of 902 MW. Total electricity generation for the day reached 55,083 megawatt-hours (MWh).

The figures indicate that the island's power system continues to operate with adequate capacity, allowing the grid to meet consumer demand while maintaining sufficient reserves to respond to unexpected outages, plant maintenance, or sudden spikes in electricity consumption.

The report also showed that from January 1 to July 5, Mindanao posted an average actual system demand of 2,429 MW, while the average actual available generation capacity stood at 3,343 MW. This translated to an average gross reserve of 913 MW, reflecting a comfortable supply margin throughout the first half of the year.

DOE data further revealed that 2026's highest electricity demand was recorded on May 12, when the island reached a year-to-date peak demand of 2,775 MW. Despite the record demand, available generation capacity consistently remained above actual load requirements, preventing the need for power supply alerts.

Historical data released by the DOE-Mindanao Field Office likewise showed that during the week of June 29 to July 5, daily peak demand fluctuated between 2,302 MW and 2,507 MW, while available capacity ranged from 3,163 MW to 3,481 MW. Gross operating reserves remained within 716 MW to 981 MW, levels considered adequate to support reliable grid operations under normal conditions.

The latest outlook reinforces the DOE's earlier assessment that Mindanao continues to enjoy a healthier power supply situation than in previous years, largely due to additional generation capacity that has entered the grid and improved coordination among power sector stakeholders. In June, the DOE reported that the Mindanao grid maintained an average reserve margin of nearly 939 MW, underscoring the island's improved supply reliability amid steadily increasing electricity demand.

The stable supply comes as several distribution utilities in the Davao Region recently implemented increases in electricity rates, primarily driven by higher generation charges and elevated prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM). While these adjustments were linked to the cost of procuring electricity rather than shortages in generation capacity, energy officials have continued to encourage distribution utilities to maintain balanced power supply portfolios through long-term power supply agreements to reduce exposure to volatile spot market prices.

The DOE has repeatedly emphasized that sustaining adequate reserves remains essential as Mindanao's economy continues to expand. Increased industrial activity, commercial development, urbanization, and rising household electricity consumption are expected to drive higher demand in the coming years, prompting the government to continue promoting investments in both conventional and renewable energy projects.

For its part, the DOE-Mindanao Field Office said it continues to closely monitor daily demand, available capacity, and reserve levels in coordination with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines and industry stakeholders to ensure the reliability and stability of the island's power system. DEF