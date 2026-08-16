Mindanao mango growers urged to boost collaboration with agencies, stakeholders

THE Mindanao mango industry should strengthen its unity and collaboration among farmers, government agencies, and other stakeholders to address persistent challenges and unlock greater opportunities in both domestic and international markets, an industry leader said.

Benedicto N. Alves, chairman of the Mindanao Integrated Mango Stakeholders Association (MIMSA), made the call during the 2nd Mindanao Mango Congress held in Davao City, emphasizing that a stronger and more coordinated industry is crucial to improving mango production, quality and market access.

Alves said closer engagement with farmers and stronger collective action could help the industry respond more effectively to concerns affecting mango production while creating conditions for Mindanao-grown mangoes to compete in the global market.

“We [mango stakeholders] need to unite, strengthen our collective voice, and work together in engaging the government to address our concerns. The stronger and more united we are, the better,” Alves said.

He noted that sustained collaboration between mango growers and industry partners remains essential in improving production practices and maintaining the quality required by potential export markets.

The three-day formal sessions of the 2nd Mindanao Mango Congress concluded on Thursday, August 13, bringing together mango farmers, industry stakeholders, government agencies, researchers, technology providers and other partners to discuss the sector’s challenges and potential.

Discussions during the congress centered on strengthening industry cooperation, adopting innovations, expanding markets and promoting sustainable mango production to improve the competitiveness of Mindanao’s mango industry.

Agriculture Regional Technical Director for Operations Marie Ann Constantino, in her closing remarks, urged participants to move beyond discussions by turning the congress resolutions into concrete programs, partnerships and initiatives that would directly benefit mango growers and help advance the industry.

Meanwhile, Gregorio Abarsolo, chairman of the ADMWL Sto. Niño Samal Farmers Association in Samal, Davao del Norte, underscored the importance of complying with maximum residue limits (MRLs) as the industry seeks to regain consumer confidence and expand its presence in international markets.

Abarsolo said MRL compliance is particularly important for small-scale growers who aspire to participate in the export market, as meeting international food safety requirements can help Philippine mangoes gain wider acceptance abroad.

“We are fighting for MRL compliance because we want to bring back the mango industry's confidence and open opportunities for export to other countries. Through this congress, we are given a platform to share our aspirations. We may be small farmers, but we have big dreams for the mango industry,” Abarsolo said.

The congress concluded its formal sessions with stakeholders looking toward the final field activity and drone spraying demonstration, which showcased how technology and innovation can be applied to improve mango production.

The gathering also highlighted the need for the industry to work collectively—from production and food safety compliance to technology adoption and market development—to position Mindanao mangoes for greater opportunities in the global market. DEF