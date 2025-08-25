Mindanao Mayors demand flood control projects transparency

MAYORS Jayson John Joyce of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, Paolo Evangelista of Kidapawan City, and Junjun Escobillo of Tampakan in South Cotabato were among the 13 Mindanawon members of the Mayors for Good Governance (M4GG) who demanded full transparency, accountability, and justice on flood control projects.

Other Mindanawon mayors who signed the statement are Sitti Djala Hataman of Isabela City in Basilan, Edreluisa Calonge of Mabuhay in Zamboanga Sibugay, Roberto Uy Jr. of Liloy in Zamboanga del Norte, Ruel Molina of Kumalarang in Zamboanga del Sur, and Angeles Carloto of Tampilisan in Zamboanga del Norte.

Also included are Marissa Manigsaca of Rizal in Zamboanga del Norte, Ali Sumandar of Piagapo in Lanao del Sur, Juan Paolo Lopez of Madrid in Surigao del Sur, Escobillo of Tamapakan in South Cotabato, Juanito Inojales of Governor Generoso in Davao Occidental, and Joel Ventura of Sibuco in Zamboanga del Norte.

The statement was signed by 60 mayors, two founding M4GG convenors, two vice mayors, one congressman, and one vice governor as of 4 p.m. on August 22, 2025.

In a statement released on August 16, 2025, M4GG addressed allegations of corruption involving flood control and other infrastructure projects, allegedly carried out in collusion with government officials and favored contractors.

"We, as public servants, demand from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and all concerned national government agencies the immediate and ful disclosure of all project details: the Programs of Work, Detailed Unit Price Analyses, Bill of Quantities, and Feasible Studies, and most urgently – the names of contractors and politicians responsible for these multi-million peso projects funded by our taxpayers," M4GG said.

M4GG emphasized that flood control projects have existed for decades, yet corruption within these projects has become “alarming, pervasive, and systematic.” They asserted that there is no justification for any type of secrecy or delay and that the Filipino people have waited long enough.

The group pointed out that many Filipino families have suffered due to floods and landslides, and that now is the time for transparency to be treated not as an option but as a duty the government owes to every citizen.

M4GG reiterated their call for “full transparency and genuine accountability.” They stressed that those who have stolen public funds must face the full force of the law. If proven guilty, politicians and bureaucrats must not only be removed from office but also prosecuted and imprisoned.

"Corruption must end now. The Filipino people deserve a government that protects and serves them, not one that endangers their lives and robs them of their future," M4GG said.

To recall, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 28, 2025, ordered an investigation into the P350 billion worth of flood control projects across the country.

"Let us not pretend anymore. The whole public already knows the racketeering going on involving the projects – kickbacks, initiative, errata, SOP (standard operating procedures), 'for the boys," he said.

Marcos personally inspected several multi-million peso flood control projects in various parts of the country, including in Bulacan province. He stated that he was “very angry” and would determine whether the officials and contractors involved would be charged with non-bailable crimes for economic sabotage. RGP