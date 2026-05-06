Mindanao mining pushed toward sustainable growth

MINDANAO'S mining sector is at a critical turning point as the government intensifies efforts to transform it into a more sustainable, value-driven industry amid rising global demand for critical minerals.

At the 32nd Annual Mining Symposium and Exhibits in Davao City, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) called for stronger alignment between industry expansion and environmental responsibility.

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said Mindanao must act decisively to ensure mining development delivers long-term economic gains.

“This year’s symposium could not be timelier as Mindanao stands at a decisive point in shaping the future of Philippine mining, where competitiveness must now align with responsibility and long-term sustainability,” Magno said.

He urged the government to strengthen support for investors, particularly those committed to responsible mining practices.

“We in government must do our jobs harder and scale up our assistance to those who want to invest, especially here in Mindanao,” he said.

Magno also stressed the need to improve regulatory efficiency, noting that delays and complex processes often discourage investment and slow the development of the region’s vast mineral resources.

The symposium gathered engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss reforms aimed at improving governance, enforcing stricter environmental standards, and expanding value-adding industries such as mineral processing.

Magno said Mindanao remains central to the country’s mining output, producing about 95 percent of the Philippines’ nickel ore and positioning the region as a major player in the global supply chain for critical minerals used in clean energy technologies.

He said the next step is to move beyond raw ore extraction and maximize economic returns through downstream industries.

“Moving beyond raw ore exports and into processing will allow us to capture more value, create jobs, and build stronger local industries,” Magno said.

MinDA reiterated its commitment to facilitating responsible investments, strengthening inter-agency coordination, and supporting policies that integrate mining with broader industrial and energy development goals.

The push aligns with the administration’s broader agenda to position the Philippines as a competitive global supplier of critical minerals while promoting sustainable resource management and inclusive economic growth. DEF