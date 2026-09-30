Mindanao posts 712-MW power reserve

MINDANAO recorded a 712-megawatt (MW) gross power reserve on Sept. 27 as available generation capacity remained above the region’s peak demand, according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

The latest Mindanao 2026 Demand-Supply Situation showed peak demand at 2,332 MW, while available capacity reached 3,044 MW.

The figures left the region with a 712-MW gross reserve, representing capacity available beyond the day’s peak demand.

The Sept. 27 reserve was higher than those recorded earlier in the week, despite fluctuations in demand and available capacity.

On Sept. 21, peak demand reached 2,652 MW against available capacity of 3,155 MW, leaving a 503-MW reserve.

Demand fell to 2,586 MW on Sept. 22, while available capacity stood at 3,152 MW, resulting in a 566-MW reserve.

The reserve increased to 655 MW on Sept. 23 as peak demand dropped to 2,516 MW and available capacity rose to 3,171 MW.

On Sept. 24, available capacity fell to 3,099 MW while peak demand increased to 2,607 MW, reducing the reserve to 492 MW.

The grid gained capacity the following day, with available generation reaching 3,175 MW against peak demand of 2,527 MW. This produced a 648-MW reserve.

The reserve rose further to 687 MW on Sept. 26 as peak demand declined to 2,375 MW and available capacity stood at 3,062 MW.

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 27, Mindanao’s average actual system demand was 2,452 MW, while average actual available capacity reached 3,223 MW, according to NGCP data.

The figures resulted in an average gross reserve of 771 MW for the period.

Despite daily fluctuations, Mindanao’s year-to-date peak demand remained at 2,775 MW, recorded on May 12.

NGCP data also showed that actual peak demand generally stayed below the projected peak demand during much of 2026, although demand continued to fluctuate from day to day.

On Sept. 27, total generation reached 54,206 megawatt-hours (MWh), down from 57,570 MWh on Sept. 26 and 60,580 MWh on Sept. 25. DEF