Mindanao posts nutrition gains, Barmm still lags

GAINS in child nutrition are starting to appear in some parts of Mindanao, but the latest data underscore persistent disparities, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), where high poverty and limited health access continue to affect children.

Data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education, based on Operation Timbang Plus as of March 2025, show several Mindanao provinces with among the lowest stunting rates nationwide. Agusan del Norte (2.66 percent), Sarangani (2.75 percent), Misamis Oriental (2.86 percent), and South Cotabato (2.95 percent) ranked in the top 10, alongside provinces in Luzon and the Visayas. Cotabato Province placed ninth at 3.28 percent. These figures are well below the national stunting prevalence of 7.82 percent, roughly 514,000 Filipino children aged zero to five.

Understanding stunting

Stunting is impaired growth in children caused by chronic undernutrition, especially during the first 1,000 days of life, from pregnancy to age two. It is measured by height-for-age compared with international growth standards. Children who are stunted face higher risks of delayed cognitive development, lower school performance, and reduced productivity in adulthood.

High stunting in Barmm

Despite improvements elsewhere, Barmm provinces continue to report the country’s highest stunting rates. Basilan registered 20.42 percent, the highest nationwide, followed by Tawi-Tawi at 16.96 percent—both more than double the national average. Other provinces with elevated rates include Eastern Samar (16.86 percent), Oriental Mindoro (16.49 percent), and Davao Occidental (15.20 percent). The data highlight concentrated undernutrition in poorer and isolated areas.

Persistent poverty

Barmm also records the nation’s highest poverty incidence. Philippine Statistics Authority figures show 23.5 percent of the region’s population lived below the poverty line in 2023, compared with the national average of 10.9 percent. Individual poverty incidence has exceeded 40 percent in recent years. A family of five in Barmm needs at least P12,800 to P12,900 monthly to meet basic food and non-food needs. Nationally, poverty affected 15.5 percent of Filipinos in 2023, about 17.5 million people.

Uneven economic growth

Economic performance across Mindanao remains uneven. Urban centers such as Davao City, Cagayan de Oro, and General Santos are expanding through trade, logistics, and agribusiness.

Barmm's growth, however, lags at around 2.7 percent, below the national average of 5.7 percent, reflecting limited infrastructure, low industrialization, and reliance on agriculture and informal sectors. Approved investments generated nearly 1,900 jobs in 2023, but the scale remains small relative to the region’s needs.

Health system gaps

Health indicators in Barmm mirror economic constraints. The region has fewer healthcare facilities and personnel per capita compared to national averages, particularly in island provinces.

Many communities face long travel times to access maternal care, immunization, and nutrition programs. Low vaccination coverage during the 2023–2024 measles outbreak, combined with limited clean water and sanitation, contributed to higher childhood illness and undernutrition.

Localized nutrition gains

Provinces with low stunting rates, such as Sarangani and Misamis Oriental, benefited from consistent health and nutrition services, expanded feeding programs, stronger maternal and child health services, and community-based monitoring.

Early detection of undernutrition and better access to care contributed to their success.

National context and gaps

While the national stunting average has declined, regional disparities remain. Areas with higher poverty and limited services continue to experience higher rates. Experts emphasize that stunting is linked to poverty, food insecurity, healthcare access, and sanitation.

A clear divide

Mindanao shows a clear divide: Northern and Central provinces see measurable improvements, while Barmm struggles with overlapping health, economic, and social challenges. For children in high-stunting areas, limited access to nutrition, healthcare, and basic services continues to affect growth and development.

As interventions continue, government agencies and local authorities face the challenge of bridging these gaps to ensure equitable nutrition and development for all Mindanao children. DEF