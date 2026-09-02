Mindanao pushes Halal trade growth

KOTA KINABALU — The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) are seeking wider Halal trade opportunities for Mindanao micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the 3rd BIMP-Eaga Trade, Investment and Halal Industry Conference.

The conference was held Sept. 2, 2026, at the Sabah International Convention Centre as part of the Sabah International Expo (SIE) 2026, Sabah’s flagship trade fair showcasing trade and investment opportunities in Asean and the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga).

MinDA investment promotion and public affairs director Rodrigo B. Giducos represented MinDA chairperson and Philippine Signing Minister for BIMP-Eaga Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno at the opening ceremony.

PCCI president Ferdinand Ferrer, representing the Philippine private sector, highlighted the importance of stronger subregional partnerships and Mindanao’s role in the multitrillion-dollar Halal economy.

“Mindanao alone is home to thousands of small food processors, agri producers, furniture makers, and artisans, fully capable of meeting Halal standards with appropriate support,” Ferrer said.

He said the conference could help MSMEs build business connections with certification bodies, regional buyers, investors, and technical experts — key to expanding their market reach and value.

Themed “Connecting Markets, Scaling Values,” the conference brought together Halal industry leaders, investors and government representatives from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MICCI) Sabah Branch and PCCI organized the event.

Y.B. Brigadier General Datuk Haji Al Hambra Tun Juhar, deputy speaker of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly and this year’s guest of honor and keynote speaker, urged delegates to focus on three priorities in developing the Halal industry.

“First, upscale our existing production. Second, meet the quality, safety, traceability, and manufacturing standards required by markets. Third, and perhaps the most important, value addition through local processing, packaging, branding, and exportation,” he said.

Datuk Susan Chang, chairperson of MICCI Sabah and lead organizer, urged businesses and stakeholders to work across borders to bring BIMP-Eaga Halal products and services to more markets.

“We have not yet maximized the potential of our Halal industry. Let’s stop working in silos and begin working together more for Sabah and the BIMP-Eaga,” Chang said.

Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Dato’ Sri Dr. Haji Sabin bin Samitah, JP, welcomed participants and said the conference reflected the region’s commitment to economic cooperation and the growth of the Halal sector.

“Beyond connecting markets and scaling values, this conference is about building strong connections, creating new opportunities, and strengthening friendships and trust between our people,” he said.

The conference also featured the formal turnover of hosting duties for the 4th BIMP-Eaga Trade, Investment and Halal Conference from Malaysia to Indonesia.

Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Regional director Romeo Castanaga and PCCI Makati President and Halal Committee Chairperson Ruby Banares Victorino represented the Philippines in panel discussions. They shared the country’s Halal initiatives and opportunities for collaboration within BIMP-Eaga.

The Philippine delegation also included MSMEs such as Mace & Co. Food Services, De La Paz Coconut and Livestock Agriculture Cooperative, Jok’s Agricultural Products Trading, Mubaarakatun Food Products, 49Plus Herbal Product Manufacturing, Laguerta Food Products, Suy Chicken Corp., ADB Herbs, Spices and Condiments, and MIFAMCO.

The conference highlighted Mindanao’s potential as a gateway for Philippine Halal products to markets in Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Its Muslim communities and established agriculture and agribusiness sectors provide a strong base for expanding Halal trade and investment across BIMP-Eaga and the wider Asean market.

The initiative also supports the national government’s push to strengthen Mindanao’s role as an economic gateway to BIMP-Eaga and Asean.

The Philippine delegation’s participation underscored the government’s emphasis on public-private partnerships and more inclusive economic growth, particularly in regions with opportunities to expand trade and investment.

The conference provided a platform to turn those priorities into business connections and potential Halal trade and investment opportunities for Mindanao and the Philippines. PR