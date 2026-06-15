Mindanao quake death toll hits 65; 36 still missing

THE death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Maasim, Sarangani, on June 8, 2026, has risen to 65, while 36 people remain missing and 1,447 others have been injured, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported during a Kapehan sa Dabaw press conference on Monday, June 15.

The earthquake has affected 736,386 individuals, or 176,186 families, across 512 barangays in Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) showed that more than 70,000 people remain displaced by the disaster. 18,423 individuals from 4,019 families are staying in 44 evacuation centers, while 51,978 individuals from 13,132 families are sheltering outside evacuation facilities.

The quake also caused widespread destruction, damaging 58,576 houses, including 11,302 that were destroyed and 47,274 that sustained partial damage.

Authorities also recorded damage to 728 public and private infrastructure facilities, with losses estimated at ₱1.13 billion.

Fourteen local government units have been placed under a state of calamity to expedite response and recovery efforts.

Officials said most of the fatalities were caused by earthquake-induced landslides and falling debris.

Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental — one of the areas hardest hit by the earthquake — recorded 72,552 affected individuals from 22,576 families, according to local disaster monitoring data. The municipality also accounted for half of the 36 individuals still missing, with 18 reported in landslide-hit areas.

The municipality was also among the areas most severely impacted by landslides, which accounted for a significant portion of the fatalities and missing persons reported after the quake.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB) has recorded 78 landslide incidents across Davao Region and Soccsksargen since the earthquake.

In Jose Abad Santos, authorities also reported damage to the Carahayan Bridge and several public facilities, including schools and government buildings, while portions of the national highway remained affected by landslide debris.

Meanwhile, government agencies continue to ramp up relief and recovery operations for affected communities.

DSWD data showed that 125,242 family food packs, 7,428 ready-to-eat food packs, and 6,990 non-food items have been distributed to survivors. The agency has also released ₱36.68 million in financial assistance, while the total value of humanitarian aid provided is ₱124.95 million.

OCD Undersecretary Harold N. Cabreros said immediate needs, including food, potable water, and temporary shelter materials, have already been delivered to severely affected communities such as General Santos City, Glan in Sarangani, and Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental.

“We continue to provide assistance sa ating mga affected communities, lalong-lalo na sa affected areas like GenSan, Glan, and Jose Abad Santos of Davao Occidental. Na-provide na natin ‘yong mga immediate needs nila. Naipadala na natin yung mga pangangailangan nila lalong-lalo na sa pagkain, tubig, at tsaka mga initial na temporary shelter nila,” Cabreros said.

However, Cabreros acknowledged that the need for temporary shelter remains a major challenge as thousands of families continue to cope with damaged and destroyed homes.

Cabreros said the government continues to coordinate with local government units, humanitarian organizations, and international partners to address both immediate relief needs and long-term recovery efforts.

“The government is addressing all the needs of our victims espeically those in affected areas. We also recognize the assistance and support from civil society organizations, non-government organizations, and even from international organizations. Ito po ay sama-sama nating binibigyan ng pansin para matulungan natin ang ating mga kababayan. Tuloy-tuloy yung pagtulong natin hangga’t ma-normalize lahat ng kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan na nabiktima ng earthquake na ito,” Cabreros said.

OCD Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito “Raffy” Alejandro IV said the DSWD, Department of Health, Department of Education, Department of Public Works and Highways, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fire Protection continue to conduct relief, response, and recovery operations in affected areas.

Officials urged residents to remain vigilant as aftershocks continue to rattle affected communities. As of 11 a.m. on June 15, DOST-Phivolcs had recorded 6,144 aftershocks, including 78 that were felt by residents.

The strongest registered at magnitude 6.4.

The country is set to conduct the second-quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill on June 18 at 9 a.m. amid renewed calls for disaster preparedness following the Sarangani earthquake. FRANCES KIM CACHILA/ADDU, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN