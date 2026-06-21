Mindanao quake update: 1.6M individuals affected

MORE than 1.6 million people across Mindanao continue to grapple with the aftermath of the powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Maasim, Sarangani, on June 8, 2026, with thousands of families still displaced and extensive damage reported in several regions, according to the latest data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

As of June 20, 2026, the DSWD's Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) reported that 1,608,057 individuals or 376,544 families have been affected by the earthquake. The figure covers 627 barangays across Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9), Davao Region (Region 11), Soccsksargen (Region 12), and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), making it one of the largest disaster response operations in Mindanao in recent years.

Despite ongoing relief and recovery efforts, thousands of residents remain unable to return to their homes due to safety concerns, damaged structures, and continuing aftershocks.

DSWD data showed that 23,028 individuals from 5,288 families are currently staying in 52 evacuation centers established by local government units. Meanwhile, 63,351 individuals or 16,673 families are temporarily sheltering with relatives, friends, or in other locations outside evacuation facilities.

The earthquake also left a significant trail of destruction across affected communities. Authorities recorded 15,039 houses were destroyed, while 69,537 houses sustained partial damage, underscoring the enormous rehabilitation and reconstruction challenge facing local governments and affected residents.

In response to the disaster, the DSWD has so far extended P318.65 million worth of humanitarian assistance to affected communities. The aid consists of family food packs, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, financial assistance, and other emergency relief items distributed through local government units and partner agencies.

The department said relief operations remain ongoing as assessment teams continue validating reports from affected areas and identifying additional needs among displaced families.

To ensure readiness for prolonged response operations, the DSWD reported having P4.42 billion worth of available relief resources, including Quick Response Funds and stockpiles of food and non-food items strategically positioned in warehouses nationwide.

Beyond providing food and shelter, the agency has also focused on addressing the psychological and emotional impact of the disaster. DSWD records show that 307 beneficiaries have received social protection services, including child-friendly space interventions, while 130 individuals have undergone psychological first aid.

Among those staying in evacuation centers are infants, young children, pregnant women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples, and other vulnerable sectors requiring specialized assistance and protection.

Government agencies continue to coordinate relief distribution, damage assessments, and recovery programs as affected communities begin the long process of rebuilding homes and livelihoods. Authorities have also urged residents to remain vigilant against possible aftershocks and to follow safety advisories issued by disaster management agencies. DEF