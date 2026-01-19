Mindanao Railway revived: ADB leads new feasibility study

THE Department of Economy, Planning, and Development–Davao Region (DEPDev-Davao) said having the Asian Development Bank (ADB) conduct the feasibility study for the Mindanao Railway allows any interested country to implement the project.

“The advantage of having ADB procure the feasibility study is that it is not hinged on one government like China,” Priscilla R. Sonido, regional director of DEPDev-Davao, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, January 19, 2025, at SM City Davao.

Sonido explained that if China conducted the study, it would also be the only country able to implement the project. With ADB’s multilateral approach, however, any country can pursue it. She noted that a previous feasibility study by China was scrapped after the project was suspended.

Regarding Phase 1 of the Tagum–Davao–Digos segment, Sonido said, “For now, it’s not included — it’s not on the radar for Phase 1.”

She added that directives from DEPDev central office indicate that Phase 1, covering Tagum–Davao–Digos, will be financed by ADB, with procurement for consultants expected to start soon.

Phase 3, which covers Laguindingan, Cagayan de Oro, and Villanueva, is still undergoing a Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF) review with a French firm.

The feasibility study is expected to begin in 2026, followed by concession activities from 2026 to 2028. Operations are targeted to start by 2031.

Fast-tracking the project

In November 2025, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) expedited payments to landowners who accepted the government’s offers to purchase properties for the railway.

By November 26, 2025, authorities had served at least 3,291 Notices of Taking (NOTs)—92 percent of 3,548 parcels—across Davao City (1,755), Panabo (274), Tagum (437), Carmen (217), Santa Cruz (469), and Digos (139). Of the total parcels, 1,105 landowners had accepted Offers to Buy (OTBs), and 381 had signed deeds of sale.

The department said it continues to coordinate closely with local government officials to provide updates on project implementation.

Mindanao Railway history

The Mindanao Railway was first proposed in 1936 but never materialized, despite multiple revival attempts. The current project, launched in 2018, envisions a phased railway network spanning 2,278 kilometers across Mindanao.

Repeated delays have plagued the first segment, largely due to financing issues, including the cancellation of a China-backed loan in 2023. The government renewed efforts in 2024, commissioning ADB to conduct a new feasibility study. RGP