MINDANAO recorded a gross power reserve of 793 megawatts (MW) on November 15, 2026, as the island's available generation capacity reached 3,177 MW against a peak electricity demand of 2,384 MW, according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

The November 15 figures showed that available capacity exceeded peak demand by nearly 800 MW, based on NGCP's Mindanao 2026 Demand-Supply Situation report.

The island's peak demand on Sunday was the lowest recorded during the seven-day monitoring period from November 9 to 15, while its available capacity also registered the lowest level within the same period.

Despite the lower available capacity, Mindanao maintained a gross reserve of 793 MW, the second-highest recorded during the seven-day period.

The highest reserve was recorded on November 13 at 864 MW, when available capacity stood at 3,331 MW against a peak demand of 2,467 MW.

On November 12, Mindanao registered its highest peak demand for the seven-day period at 2,687 MW. Available capacity reached 3,340 MW, leaving a gross reserve of 653 MW.

Meanwhile, the island recorded a peak demand of 2,650 MW on November 9, with 3,179 MW in available capacity and a corresponding reserve of 529 MW.

On November 10, peak demand declined to 2,541 MW, while available capacity increased to 3,319 MW, resulting in a 778-MW reserve.

The following day, November 11, available capacity stood at 3,318 MW against a peak demand of 2,604 MW, leaving 714 MW in reserve.

On November 14, Mindanao posted a 659-MW reserve, with available capacity of 3,190 MW and peak demand of 2,531 MW.

For the year-to-date period from January 1 to November 15, the report placed Mindanao's average actual system demand at 2,464 MW, while average actual available capacity reached 3,207 MW.

This resulted in an average gross reserve of 743 MW.

The report also identified May 12 as the date when Mindanao registered its highest peak demand for 2026 so far, reaching 2,775 MW.

Gross reserve represents the difference between available generation capacity and peak demand. However, it should not be equated with dispatchable reserve, as not all available capacity is necessarily immediately usable.

NGCP is responsible for operating the country's transmission network and balancing electricity supply and demand to maintain grid reliability. DEF