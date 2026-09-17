Mindanao tourism circuit framework discussions begin

DISCUSSIONS on establishing a Mindanao Tourism Circuit Framework have begun with the first organizational meeting of an ad hoc committee led by Regional Development Council (RDC) 11 chairperson and Davao de Oro Gov. Edwin “Kuya Gob” Jubahib on Sept. 15, 2026.

The proposed Mindanao Tourism Circuit aims to make travel across the island easier by developing connected tourism routes and linking complementary destinations. It also seeks to promote coordinated investments and support more inclusive tourism development.

Jubahib, who chairs RDC 11 and serves as a member of the Regional Development Committee-Mindanao Area Committee, or RDCom-MAC, leads the ad hoc committee in line with the policy direction set during the 42nd RDCom-MAC Conference on March 27, 2026.

Jubahib said the initiative could provide tourists with a more seamless and enjoyable experience across Mindanao. He also urged committee members to explore the island’s tourism potential and position Mindanao as a strategic tourism gateway in the Asia-Pacific region.

The committee will develop the Mindanao Tourism Circuit Framework and Implementation Strategy, or MTC-FIS, which Jubahib will present to other development councils during the next RDCom-MAC meeting.

Another committee, also led by Jubahib, met separately to discuss Mindanao’s water resources and their role in ensuring energy security. PR