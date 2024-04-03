Mindanao Tourism Expo 2024 set on Apr 26-28 in CDO

THE Mindanao Tourism Expo (MTEx) 2024 is all set for the second biggest travel expo in Mindanao, highlighting the entire eco-tourism spots, products, and activities in the island on April 26 to 28 at Atrium of Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro City.

This year's expo theme is “Limitless Adventure in Mindanao”.

Department of Tourism-Davao Region (DOT-Davao) Tourism Operations Officer Kai Araneta revealed this during the Media Forum at Habi at Kape, Abreeza Corporate Center in Bajada, Davao City on Wednesday morning, April 3.

“This year we’ll focus more on adventures highlighted by each region of Mindanao, from regions 9 to 13, they will feature adventures around aspects of their region. It will all be highlighted in our booths as well,” she said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of tour operators and private tourism stakeholders, as well as all 16 regional offices of the DOT and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), will be present at the event.

During the event, there will be hundreds of booths, including special booths highlighting Mindanao that may anticipate business-to-business exchanges, product demos, post-tour travel exchanges, and cultural exhibits. The exhibits are open to the public, who can also join the raffle and win prizes, which include complimentary tour packages.

To recall, DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco stated that Mindanao has some of the most beautiful destinations in the country but continues to be facing various challenges, which hampers its full development.

Frasco stated that the DOT will "reach out to this region, to exert the services, the talents, and the expertise of the members of the Department in order to guarantee that they obtain the proper training, advancement, and marketability that they should have and will have going forward.”

Frasco also said that programs such as the Mindanao Tourism Expo will aid in raising awareness of tourism and promote exposure to other cultures throughout the nation. Kia Bacomo, DNSC Intern