Mindanao, Yunnan explore investment ties

MINDANAO is looking at Yunnan Province, China, as a potential investment partner as the island region seeks to expand trade, attract new businesses, and strengthen economic ties with international markets.

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) presented the island’s investment opportunities to a delegation from Yunnan on August 17, highlighting the region’s strategic location, agricultural strength, natural resources, and expanding agro-industrial sector.

MinDA Chairperson and Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said Mindanao’s fertile lands, proximity to Asean markets, and growing agro-industrial industry provide opportunities for investors seeking high-value processing, trade, and sustainable ventures.

“With fertile soils, a strategic position facing Asean neighbors within BIMP-Eaga, and an expanding agro-industrial sector, Mindanao offers an ideal platform for high-value processing, trade, and sustainable investment,” Magno stated.

The engagement sought to identify concrete areas for business cooperation between Mindanao and Yunnan, particularly in sectors where both regions have complementary resources, products, and markets.

MinDA Executive Director Janet M. Lopoz said the agency is working to facilitate investments across Mindanao and the BIMP-Eaga sub-region by connecting investors with local opportunities and helping businesses establish and expand their operations.

“We hope that this engagement is only the first of many meetings between MinDA, our Mindanao business sector, and Yunnan Province. May this exchange serve as a strong foundation for lasting partnerships, increased trade, and shared prosperity,” Lopoz stated.

Yunnan Department of Commerce Deputy Director General Ma Jun identified agriculture, food processing, flowers and vegetables, energy, and other industries as potential areas for cooperation.

“We believe that there are opportunities for cooperation in food processing and other industries, including energy, and we look forward to strengthening investment and trade between Yunnan and Mindanao,” Ma stated.

MinDA Investment Promotion and Public Affairs Office Director IV Rodrigo B. Giducos presented Mindanao’s economic and investment profile, citing the region’s 4.6-percent economic growth in 2025, 36-percent share in the country’s food supply and raw materials, agricultural exports, expanding power capacity and significant mineral resources.

Davao City Investment Promotion Center Investors Assistance Servicing Unit Head Christian Cambaya also presented opportunities in agribusiness, tourism, energy, information technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, health, education, eco-industry and inclusive business.

Cambaya highlighted Davao City’s growing durian exports to China and the investment incentives available to businesses seeking to establish operations in the city.

Meanwhile, Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. President Dr. Mirasol B. Tiu expressed support for the initiative, saying stronger links between the business communities could help translate the discussions into actual investments and opportunities for local enterprises and communities.

The open forum further identified possible cooperation in agricultural trade, fresh-cut flowers and vegetables, seasonal fruits, processed food products, beef imports, cargo connectivity, and direct flights between Mindanao and Yunnan.

A proposed Memorandum of Agreement between the DCCCII and Yunnan Province, facilitated through MinDA, was also discussed as a possible mechanism to formalize and strengthen business cooperation.

The Yunnan delegation included officials from the province, Mengla County and Pu’er City, as well as representatives from agriculture, food, technology, trading, tea and other companies. DEF