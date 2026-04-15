Mindanaoan group warns of sustainability risks in DCWD bulk water strategy

THE Mindanao Alliance for Progress (MAP) welcomed the Davao City Water District’s (DCWD) reaffirmed commitment to secure supply through bulk water purchases from Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc., but warned that long-term costs could pose risks if left unaddressed.

In a statement, MAP said DCWD’s move reflects a proactive approach to ensuring water security, citing the consistent delivery of 300 million liters per day for more than two years. The group also noted that Davao City is currently using only 52 percent of its 728 million cubic meters in available water resources, placing it in a relatively strong position despite the Department of Environment and Natural Resources warning of a possible national “water bankruptcy.”

MAP also acknowledged DCWD’s commitment to absorb rising operational costs and to prepare contingency measures for fuel shortages, mobility disruptions, and potential consumer payment challenges.

However, the group raised concern over sustainability, saying bulk water remains a major expense and continued dependence on it — especially amid rising fuel prices — could strain finances over time.

It cautioned that the commitment to “absorb the cost as much as possible” may not be sustainable if fuel prices continue to increase, potentially limiting the ability to shield consumers from higher rates.

MAP said that without diversification of energy sources, efficiency upgrades, or clearer cost-recovery mechanisms, contingency plans could be undermined by costs that outpace revenues.

The group called on DCWD and Apo Agua Infrastructura to maintain transparency in pricing, infrastructure investments, and mitigation measures.

“Reliable water is non-negotiable, and so is keeping it affordable for every Dabawenyo household and enterprise,” MAP said.

In its earlier press release, Apo Agua Infrastructura highlighted Davao City Water District’s balanced approach, combining surface water and groundwater sources, to strengthen resilience against these uncertainties.

Through the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), treated surface water sourced from the Tamugan River augments the existing groundwater supply managed by the Davao City Water District (DCWD), demonstrating how surface water integration is helping ease pressure on aquifers while maintaining stable supply for the city. CEA WITH PR