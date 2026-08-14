Mindanao’s potential boosts ‘Alagang Ayala’s’ presence closer to communities

MINDANAO' economic potential, diverse communities, and deep pool of talent are encouraging the Ayala Group to strengthen its presence in the region, with the conglomerate expanding initiatives in education, digital transformation, health, and human capital development through its social infrastructure platform, Alagang Ayala.

The group’s approach goes beyond providing connectivity or delivering short-term assistance. Through the Ayala Foundation, it is working to ensure that students and teachers are equipped not only with access to technology but also with the skills to use digital tools effectively for learning.

Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino said Mindanao is among the areas the foundation is prioritizing because of the region’s potential and because of his personal roots in the area.

“Mindanao is my roots. It is a good place, and we want to do things for the people here,” Lambino said during the Wednesday’s Habi at Kape media forum organized by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Abreeza Ayala Malls, Davao City on August 12, 2026.

Lambino said his connection to Mindanao gives him a personal appreciation of the region and its people, but he also sees a broader development opportunity in strengthening communities through education and human capital.

He said Mindanao has many capable people and communities that can benefit from programs that expand access to opportunities, particularly in education and technology.

For the foundation, he said, development should not be measured only by how many devices, internet connections or services are delivered to communities.

Instead, programs should help people develop the capacity to use available resources productively.

This is particularly relevant in education, where schools are increasingly relying on digital tools for instruction, communication and access to learning materials.

The foundation is therefore looking at ways to help teachers integrate technology into classroom instruction while helping students develop the digital competencies they need to navigate a rapidly changing learning environment.

Lambino said this approach is intended to make technology more meaningful in schools, particularly in communities where digital transformation is still developing.

The initiative is part of Alagang Ayala, the Ayala Group’s social infrastructure platform that brings together the capabilities of the Ayala Foundation, AC Health, iPeople and Ayala Sustainability.

The platform allows the group to coordinate its various programs while building partnerships with local governments, schools, civil society organizations and other institutions.

Paolo F. Borromeo, Ayala Corporation chief social infrastructure officer, said Mindanao’s potential makes the region an important area for cross-sector collaboration.

“Mindanao stands out for its potential, talent, and scale,” Borromeo said.

He said the region’s size and diversity also require partnerships that are grounded in local realities, rather than programs designed without consultation with communities.

Borromeo said local governments play an important role in this process because they are closest to the communities and are better positioned to identify the gaps that need to be addressed.

Through Alagang Ayala, he said the group wants to bring programs closer to communities and develop partnerships that can produce sustainable results.

“We hope to help bring programs that matter closer to communities and support efforts that create lasting impact on the ground,” Borromeo said.

He said the group is also broadening its engagement with local governments nationwide to identify opportunities where its resources and expertise can complement existing government programs.

For the Ayala Group, the strategy provides an avenue to combine business capabilities with social infrastructure investments, particularly in areas where education, health and human capital development can contribute to long-term economic growth.

The group’s Mindanao initiatives already cover several communities.

In June, the Ayala Foundation led the Ayala Group’s relief operations following the earthquake that affected South Cotabato and Sarangani. The response benefited more than 11,000 individuals in affected communities.

The foundation is also implementing Globe Telecom’s Hapag Movement in Lamitan, Basilan, which seeks to improve the nutrition of 500 young learners and their families.

These programs form part of the group’s effort to address immediate community needs while building longer-term interventions in areas such as education and human development.

In Davao City, Alagang Ayala has also aligned several activities with the Kadayawan Festival while engaging local stakeholders.

One of the initiatives was a digital and artificial intelligence upskilling program held on August 8 for 200 practicing and aspiring journalists in the Davao region.

The activity, led by the Ayala Foundation with local partners, provided participants with practical exposure to AI tools and other digital competencies.

The program was designed to help journalists adapt to the growing use of AI in the media industry while emphasizing responsible and ethical use of emerging technology.

The initiative also reflects the foundation’s broader focus on digital skills, as businesses and institutions increasingly require workers who can effectively navigate technology.

The Ayala Foundation is also preparing to bring additional education and livelihood opportunities to Davao.

It will hold its first Designer Holiday Bazaar outside Metro Manila, with proceeds intended to support students in Davao.

The foundation is likewise exploring the introduction of its flagship Centex education program in the city.

The potential expansion of Centex would add another layer to the foundation’s education initiatives, particularly in improving learning opportunities for students from underserved communities.

Lambino said education remains an important foundation for Mindanao’s development because it can help young people gain the skills needed to participate in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven economy.

Beyond education, the Ayala Group is also expanding its health-related community activities.

AC Health, through Generika Drugstore and the Healthway Medical Network, supported the Alagang Ayala launch through a community health activity at Rizal Park in Davao City.

The Zumbarangayan sa Kadayawan activity provided free medical consultations and medicines while encouraging residents to take part in a community fitness program.

The Ayala Group’s broader business units, including Ayala Land, BPI, Globe and AC Mobility, have also participated in activities connected to Kadayawan, reflecting the conglomerate’s growing engagement with Davao’s business and community sectors.

For Borromeo, however, the group’s Mindanao engagement is intended to extend beyond festival activities and individual projects.

He said Alagang Ayala is designed to create stronger connections among the group’s businesses, social development programs, and local stakeholders so that initiatives can be sustained and scaled.

The strategy also allows the Ayala Group to leverage the reach of its businesses while directing social investments toward areas where they can contribute to community development.

For Lambino, the priority remains ensuring that these efforts translate into tangible benefits for people.

His emphasis on Mindanao also reflects the foundation’s recognition that the region’s development potential is closely tied to the capabilities of its people.

As the region continues to pursue economic growth, digital transformation and greater connectivity, the Ayala Group sees opportunities to support that trajectory by investing in the human capital needed to sustain it.

The group’s expanding initiatives position Mindanao not merely as a destination for corporate social responsibility programs but as a strategic partner in building a more skilled, digitally capable, and resilient population.

With education, health, digital skills and community partnerships at the center of its approach, Alagang Ayala aims to deepen the Ayala Group’s role in supporting inclusive development while creating opportunities for Mindanao communities to participate more fully in the region’s growth. DEF