Mindanao's power infra faces growing demands for investment, modernization (Last of 2-part series)

WHILE the region's interconnected transmission system provides alternative routes for electricity delivery, energy stakeholders say sustaining reliable and affordable power will require continued investments in transmission facilities, substations, distribution networks and emerging technologies.

These challenges were discussed during the PowerForward Mindanao: Driving Conversations on Energy Security and Growth forum at Aria Hotel and Residences in Davao City on November 10, where representatives from the generation, transmission and distribution sectors examined the infrastructure requirements of the region's expanding economy.

Transmission expansion requires careful planning

Garri Mikhail Yu, transmission planning manager for planning and engineering at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), said transmission development must be aligned with the actual progress of power generation projects and the electricity requirements of distribution utilities.

He explained that NGCP cannot simply construct transmission lines and substations wherever proposed power projects might require them, as infrastructure investments must first undergo evaluation and regulatory approval.

“We cannot just build transmission lines, substations wherever we want,” Yu said. “We have to apply it first to the ERC and be able for them to determine which transmission lines or substations are the most cost-effective or the most needed by the industry.”

Yu said the company regularly reviews the Department of Energy's list of private sector-initiated power projects, which is updated monthly, to determine which developments are sufficiently advanced to warrant corresponding transmission investments.

He explained that projects still at the indicative stage may not yet justify the immediate construction of dedicated transmission facilities, particularly if their development and construction timelines remain uncertain.

Building infrastructure too early could result in underutilized facilities, while delays in necessary transmission investments could affect the timely connection of new power plants.

NGCP also conducts consultations and roadshows with distribution utilities to gather information on their requirements before finalizing its transmission development proposals.

Samal submarine cable strengthens island connectivity

Yu also highlighted the submarine cable connection between Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal as an example of completed transmission infrastructure intended to improve electricity delivery to island communities.

He clarified that the project was no longer merely a proposal, saying the submarine cable connection had already been energized.

“Actually, it's not a plan anymore because it's already realized,” he said. “Yung submarine cable connection from Davao City to Samal was energized early this year, or I think in the third quarter.”

He said the necessary facilities, including the substation, were already in place.

Yu also mentioned the expected connection of the Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) to the substation, although the specific status and scope of this arrangement require confirmation from the concerned utility.

The Samal connection illustrates the role of transmission investments in improving electricity access in island communities, where reliable interconnections are important in supporting households, commercial establishments, and tourism-related developments.