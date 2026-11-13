Mindanao's power infra faces growing demands for investment, modernization (Last of 2-part series)

Writer’s note: SunStar Davao reports on Mindanao energy and the challenges for electricity infrastructure, address regulatory bottlenecks, and modernize its power networks to accommodate growing industries, businesses, and communities.
For Part 1
WHILE the region's interconnected transmission system provides alternative routes for electricity delivery, energy stakeholders say sustaining reliable and affordable power will require continued investments in transmission facilities, substations, distribution networks and emerging technologies.
These challenges were discussed during the PowerForward Mindanao: Driving Conversations on Energy Security and Growth forum at Aria Hotel and Residences in Davao City on November 10, where representatives from the generation, transmission and distribution sectors examined the infrastructure requirements of the region's expanding economy.
Transmission expansion requires careful planning
Garri Mikhail Yu, transmission planning manager for planning and engineering at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), said transmission development must be aligned with the actual progress of power generation projects and the electricity requirements of distribution utilities.
He explained that NGCP cannot simply construct transmission lines and substations wherever proposed power projects might require them, as infrastructure investments must first undergo evaluation and regulatory approval.
“We cannot just build transmission lines, substations wherever we want,” Yu said. “We have to apply it first to the ERC and be able for them to determine which transmission lines or substations are the most cost-effective or the most needed by the industry.”
Yu said the company regularly reviews the Department of Energy's list of private sector-initiated power projects, which is updated monthly, to determine which developments are sufficiently advanced to warrant corresponding transmission investments.
He explained that projects still at the indicative stage may not yet justify the immediate construction of dedicated transmission facilities, particularly if their development and construction timelines remain uncertain.
Building infrastructure too early could result in underutilized facilities, while delays in necessary transmission investments could affect the timely connection of new power plants.
NGCP also conducts consultations and roadshows with distribution utilities to gather information on their requirements before finalizing its transmission development proposals.
Samal submarine cable strengthens island connectivity
Yu also highlighted the submarine cable connection between Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal as an example of completed transmission infrastructure intended to improve electricity delivery to island communities.
He clarified that the project was no longer merely a proposal, saying the submarine cable connection had already been energized.
“Actually, it's not a plan anymore because it's already realized,” he said. “Yung submarine cable connection from Davao City to Samal was energized early this year, or I think in the third quarter.”
He said the necessary facilities, including the substation, were already in place.
Yu also mentioned the expected connection of the Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) to the substation, although the specific status and scope of this arrangement require confirmation from the concerned utility.
The Samal connection illustrates the role of transmission investments in improving electricity access in island communities, where reliable interconnections are important in supporting households, commercial establishments, and tourism-related developments.
Permitting and land conversion delay infrastructure projects
For distribution utilities, however, building the necessary facilities to accommodate future demand involves challenges beyond engineering and construction.
Engr. Enriczar Tia, president and general manager of Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. (Davao Light), identified permitting requirements and land conversion as recurring obstacles that can delay electricity infrastructure projects.
He said securing building permits and other regulatory requirements for power plants and substations can take considerable time, affecting the implementation of projects needed to support economic growth.
“Permitting is always an issue,” Tia said. “So, getting the building permits, all the necessary permits to build a power plant or a substation for distribution utilities takes time.”
He emphasized the need for closer coordination between private companies, local government units, and national agencies to streamline approval processes, particularly for infrastructure considered essential to regional development.
Tia also cited land conversion as a significant challenge in Mindanao, where agricultural properties may need to be converted before they can be used for substations and other electricity facilities.
He recalled an experience in which securing land conversion approval for a substation took two years, while actual construction could require another 18 months to two years.
“In one of our experiences, in one of the substations, it cost us two years,” Tia said. “So, you can't do anything with the land that you have until after two years.”
He said the process could be improved through better coordination with government agencies and by prioritizing land conversion applications involving essential electricity infrastructure.
Affordable electricity remains an investment consideration
Beyond infrastructure availability, electricity affordability also plays a role in determining Mindanao's competitiveness in attracting businesses and industries.
Tia said the region historically enjoyed lower electricity costs than Luzon and the Visayas, partly because of its hydropower resources.
He attributed the region's relative affordability to hydroelectric facilities in the Agus-Pulangi and Tagoloan river basins.
“For the past so many years, we've been around 20 percent to 30 percent cheaper than Luzon and Visayas,” he said.
He noted that competitive electricity rates could help attract investments, particularly industries and commercial establishments that require substantial amounts of power to operate.
However, affordability must be accompanied by reliable supply and sufficient infrastructure to accommodate increasing electricity requirements.
Tia said Davao Light uses a distribution development plan covering a five- to 10-year period to anticipate future demand and identify the facilities needed to serve new customers.
The plan considers the expected growth of commercial establishments, factories and other major electricity consumers, allowing the company to schedule investments in substations, distribution lines and related facilities ahead of projected demand.
AI and automation seen as tools for grid modernization
The forum also examined how artificial intelligence, automation and digital technologies could improve electricity distribution and help utilities respond more efficiently to power interruptions.
Tia said Davao Light already uses predictive models to forecast electricity demand based on information gathered from different barangays and customer categories.
These forecasts help the utility anticipate areas where electricity consumption could increase and determine the infrastructure needed to accommodate future requirements.
He also cited the use of supervisory control and data acquisition (Scada), a system that allows operators to monitor and remotely control equipment across the distribution network.
Through Scada, utility personnel can detect abnormalities from a control center and respond to interruptions without relying solely on manual inspections.
Tia explained that automated functions, including automatic reclosing, can help restore electricity after temporary faults are detected and cleared.
For instance, when a tree branch makes contact with a power line and triggers an interruption, an automated system may attempt to restore electricity after a short interval, provided the fault has cleared and operating conditions permit.
However, he said wider automation would require more comprehensive information from the distribution network, including the rollout of smart meters to households.
“The technology is there; definitely we're using it, but we're a little bit behind adopting that technology to use fully AI in terms of the, you know, automatic response of our system,” Tia said.
He added that regulatory requirements also affect the pace of modernization, as investments by distribution utilities and transmission operators must undergo evaluation and approval by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).
The regulator considers the costs of proposed investments and their potential implications for electricity consumers through power rates.
This creates the challenge of balancing the need for more advanced electricity networks with the affordability of electricity for households and businesses.
Preparing infrastructure for Mindanao's economic growth
The discussions highlighted that Mindanao's energy requirements extend beyond addressing the potential effects of El Niño. From delayed permits and land conversion to transmission expansion and AI-powered distribution systems, industry stakeholders say long-term investments will be essential to keeping electricity reliable and affordable as the region grows.
While sufficient generation remains essential to maintaining electricity supply, the region must also ensure that transmission and distribution infrastructure can accommodate new investments, growing communities, and changing patterns of electricity consumption.
From the completion of the Samal submarine cable to the development of substations, improved permitting processes and the adoption of digital technologies, energy stakeholders identified several areas requiring sustained investment and coordination.
For Mindanao, the challenge is not only to keep electricity flowing during periods of supply constraints but also to ensure that its power infrastructure develops alongside the region's economic expansion.
While the industries and communities continue to grow, the reliability, affordability, and accessibility of electricity will remain important considerations in determining how effectively the region can support future investments and development. DEF