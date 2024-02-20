Mining firms join rescue, relief operations in Davao de Oro

SEVERAL mining companies have responded to the recent landslide in Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro that has caused significant damage and disruption in the community.

Demonstrating their proactive involvement in disaster relief efforts, the companies coordinated with national government agencies and local government units to respond to the most pressing needs of victims and their families.

Eight mining companies composed of Taganito Mining Corporation, Cagdianao Mining Corporation, Hinatuan Mining Corporation, Carascal Nickel Corporation, Kafugan Mining Inc., PhilSaga Mining Corporation, Platinum Group Metals Corporation, and Heritage Mining Ltd. have each deployed their Emergency Response Team to join in the search, rescue, and retrieval efforts in coordination with the national government agencies and the local government.

“As in past natural disasters, our member firms have always been quick to assist our fellow Filipinos in ways we know best, including relief operations and, as in this case, search, rescue, and retrieval operations,” said Michael Toledo, Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) president.

“Our members are well-prepared to mobilize Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) at a moment’s notice to help the government in mitigating the impact of disasters and humanely addressing the needs of victims,” he added.

Members of the Philippine Nickel Industry Association (PNIA) have committed monetary and in-kind assistance which will be coursed through the local government of Davao de Oro.

“To help ease the burden of those affected, the Philippine Nickel Industry Association has reached out to the local government authorities of Davao de Oro to extend much-needed help and assistance to support the community during this difficult time,” said lawyer Dante Bravo, PNIA president.

Sagittarius Mines Inc. (SMI) provided immediate relief assistance to the affected families.

SMI Corporate Affairs Manager Roy Antonio led the disaster response mission, benefiting approximately 200 affected residents and families.

Traveling from Polomok, South Cotobato, the team turned over the disaster relief items to Apex Mining Co. Inc. for repacking and distribution to the evacuees and families of the victims.

“We were saddened to learn of the impact of the landslide and express our condolences to those affected. It is during these tragic moments when Pinoy solidarity and Pusong Minero -- helping those in need, when needed, wherever needed -- come together,” said Antonio.

Silangan Mindanao Mining Company sent a team led by its Community Relations Manager Nancy Baldoza to provide relief assistance.

From Tubod, Surigao del Norte, the Silangan convoy made a six-hour journey to Maco, Davao de Oro to deliver 500 relief packs for distribution at the disaster area in coordination with the Davao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Aside from volunteering in the search, rescue, and retrieval efforts, Nickel Asia Corp. through its subsidiaries Taganito Mining Corporation, Hinatuan Mining Corporation, and Cagdianao Mining Corporation provided around 1,457 packs of relief goods to the families affected by the landslide.

Greenstone Resources Corporation -- a wholly-owned affiliate company of TVI Resource Development Philippines Inc. -- mobilized its ERT to conduct relief operations and provide initial post-trauma relief.

Greenstone’s ERT is trained on mental health awareness, enabling them to provide comfort to the people -- some of whom are families of the victims -- through initial post-trauma relief.

The company also conducted a company-wide donation drive for unused clothing and the procurement of relief goods for those affected.

COMP member-companies and affiliate professional organizations were also at the forefront of search, rescue, and retrieval operations as well as relief efforts in the wake of massive disasters such as the July 1990 earthquake in Baguio, Typhoon Sendong in Cagayan de Oro and Iligan, Typhoon Yolanda in Samar and Tacloban, and the 2017 Surigao earthquake. (PR)