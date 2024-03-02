Minor bicyclist dies in accident

A 15-YEAR-OLD died after his shoelace accidentally got caught in the pedal of the bicycle he was riding along Hilltop, Barangay Langub in Davao City on Friday morning, March 1.

According to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the incident happened at 7:20 a.m.

The victim, a student, was a resident of Lakandula Street, Jerome Extension in R. Castillo, Agdao District. He was navigating the ascending portion of the road at Hilltop when his right shoelace accidentally got entangled with the pedal of his bicycle and he lost control. He fell to the cemented road and lost consciousness.

Minutes later, responders from Brgy. Langub medical team arrived in the area and conducted a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the victim, but he was unresponsive.

The victim was immediately brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) but was declared dead on arrival at around 9 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. Mary Cris C. Eusebio, Ezekiah O. Morales/DNSC Interns