Minors identified in mangrove destruction in Matina Aplaya

THREE minors were identified as the individuals involved in the destruction of 117 mangrove seedlings at a rehabilitation site in Purok Tabok, Barangay Matina Aplaya, Talomo District, Davao City, earlier this month, a volunteer group said.

In an update posted on Facebook on October 22, 2026, LakBai Tinabangay Volunteers Inc. said it accompanied the three individuals' guardians to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-Cenro) in Bangkal, where it confirmed they are minors.

The group said it is arranging restorative measures, including a tree-planting activity with the minors and their guardians, to help them understand the importance of mangroves and environmental protection. It said it will submit the necessary affidavits and other documents to the concerned authorities.

The group said it will not post any photos, videos, or identifying information about the minors, and asked the public to refrain from sharing content that could identify them.

As of writing, DENR-Davao has yet to issue a public statement on the update.

DENR measures

In a statement on Oct. 7, the DENR Davao Region said the seedlings were damaged in an incident reported on Oct. 3, and were found smashed during an inspection by Cenro-Davao City personnel on Oct. 5.

Before the minors were identified, the agency said initial findings suggested the seedlings may have been intentionally damaged, and that it would pursue legal and administrative action if warranted.

DENR-Davao Regional Executive Director Ma. Mercedes Dumagan said the agency is also strengthening efforts to protect mangrove rehabilitation sites across the region.

“Proposed measures include the installation of warning signs, intensified environmental awareness campaigns, and increased monitoring through community partners and enforcement personnel,” Dumagan said.

Community volunteers, including LakBai Tinabangay Volunteers, Sta. Ana Shrine Parish and Holy Cross of Davao College.

Tagum planting

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) Tagum City Division led a mangrove planting activity at Hijo Resorts in Barangay Madaum, Tagum City, on Saturday, October 24, as part of its climate change adaptation and mitigation program.

Disaster risk reduction and management focal persons from DepEd’s regional office in Davao and its central office joined local partners from Hijo Resorts in planting mangrove seedlings in selected coastal areas, DepEd Tagum City said in a Facebook post.

DENR said mangroves help protect coastal communities by reducing erosion and weakening storm surges. They also serve as breeding grounds for marine life and absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

Nationwide, the agency said on Oct. 18 that it is expanding forest protection and reforestation, including mangrove planting, to help ecosystems withstand the effects of El Niño. GRS