MisOr recognizes Filinvest’s FDC Misamis anew as the top real property taxpayer, remitting over ₱100 million

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The Provincial Government of Misamis Oriental has once again recognized FDC Misamis Power Corporation as the province’s number one real property taxpayer, reaffirming the company’s long-standing contribution to local revenues and community development.

FDC Misamis was previously conferred the same distinction from 2018 to 2021, underscoring its consistent record as a major taxpayer in the province. Based on records, for CY 2025, FDC Misamis remitted ₱213,357,097.20 in real property taxes to PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate. According to the Provincial Treasurer’s Office, Misamis Oriental’s share amounts to ₱106,469,159.39 as of the third quarter, which contributes to funding the province’s development programs, public services, and infrastructure initiatives.

Governor Juliette T. Uy welcomed the recognition, emphasizing the role of responsible corporate taxpayers in sustaining inclusive growth across the province.

“Companies that consistently and faithfully pay their taxes play a vital role in strengthening our capacity to deliver services and implement programs for our people,” Governor Uy said. “We value partners like FDC Misamis who share the province’s commitment to accountability and development.”

For his part, FDC Misamis President and Chief Executive Officer Juan Eugenio L. Roxas expressed appreciation for the recognition.

“Being recognized once again by the Provincial Government of Misamis Oriental is both an honor and a responsibility,” Roxas said. “For us, paying taxes faithfully and on time is more than a legal obligation but part of our commitment to nation-building and to the communities that host our operations.”

Roxas added that the recognition further inspires the company to continuously improve its services and operations. “This award encourages us to do more and do better, whether in maintaining operational excellence, supporting our host communities, or ensuring that we provide reliable and cost-effective electricity to Mindanao,” he emphasized.

Beyond its fiscal contributions, FDC Misamis reaffirmed its commitment to remain a constant partner of the province in community development initiatives. The company emphasized that its role goes beyond power generation, as it continues to support long-term economic growth and energy security in Mindanao.

As Misamis Oriental moves forward under its current leadership, FDC Misamis assured the Provincial Government of its continued partnership, anchored on responsible corporate citizenship, sustained development, and dependable service to the people of Mindanao.

FDC Misamis owns and operates the Filinvest Group’s flagship power generation project, a 405MW baseload power plant in the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate. The facility has significantly contributed to stabilizing the region's energy supply. PR