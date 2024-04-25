Miss Universe PH spotlights Sultan Kudarat

These major events include the national costume competition, Inaul fashion show, tourism activities, and more.

In a historic move, MUPH President Jonas Gaffud announced during the arrival press conference that the coronation night would spotlight the province, marking the first time in the pageant’s history that it ventured to Mindanao.

With the aim of showcasing beauty from all corners of the Philippines, Gaffud and MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee expressed their commitment to highlighting lesser-known places internationally.

“It is about time that we have to showcase some places in our country that are never really showcased internationally,” Gaffud said.

“Hopefully, this is just the start of many more activities all over the Philippines and especially here in Mindanao kasi marami pang hindi natin na-showcase. So this is the start,” Supsup-Lee added.

The organization's decision to bring all candidates to Sultan Kudarat aimed not only to highlight the province's culture and tourism but also to dispel misconceptions and fears about Mindanao.

The national costume competition and the Inaul fashion show are among the anticipated highlights, showcasing Maguindanao's traditional woven cloth, with "Inaul '' meaning "woven" in the Maguindanaoan culture.