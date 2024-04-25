Miss Universe PH spotlights Sultan Kudarat

THE prestigious Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) beauty pageant goes to Isulan in Sultan Kudarat province bringing all 53 candidates for major events from April 24-28, 2024.
These major events include the national costume competition, Inaul fashion show, tourism activities, and more.
In a historic move, MUPH President Jonas Gaffud announced during the arrival press conference that the coronation night would spotlight the province, marking the first time in the pageant’s history that it ventured to Mindanao.
With the aim of showcasing beauty from all corners of the Philippines, Gaffud and MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee expressed their commitment to highlighting lesser-known places internationally.
“It is about time that we have to showcase some places in our country that are never really showcased internationally,” Gaffud said.
“Hopefully, this is just the start of many more activities all over the Philippines and especially here in Mindanao kasi marami pang hindi natin na-showcase. So this is the start,” Supsup-Lee added.
The organization's decision to bring all candidates to Sultan Kudarat aimed not only to highlight the province's culture and tourism but also to dispel misconceptions and fears about Mindanao.
The national costume competition and the Inaul fashion show are among the anticipated highlights, showcasing Maguindanao's traditional woven cloth, with "Inaul '' meaning "woven" in the Maguindanaoan culture.
The candidates will also explore tourist attractions in Sultan Kudarat and take part in a Halo-halo festival in Esperanza town. During the festival, they will join a float parade on Saturday.
Provincial Tourism Officer Kaharudin Dalaten underscored the diverse landscapes of Sultan Kudarat, from mountains, seas to plains, inviting not only Mindanaoans but all Filipinos to appreciate its beauty.
“Yung aim din natin dito ay ma-break ang stereotype, 'yung stigma about Muslim communities, about Mindanao, and the rest of the communities in Mindanao,” he added.
With this significant step, the beauty of Mindanao will undoubtedly shine, as the presence of the candidates marks the first of many moves to showcase the region's rich culture and beauty. AJA