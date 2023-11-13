Mitchell, Cavs take down Stephen Curry, Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — The Cleveland Cavaliers stayed poised when things turned testy, and that showed J.B. Bickerstaff plenty about his team at this early stage.

Donovan Mitchell got the best of Golden State and Draymond Green, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals on a night Green was ejected, and the Cavs beat the Warriors 118-110 on Saturday.

Green pushed Mitchell with his shoulder and sent him out of bounds as Cleveland’s Caris LeVert drove for a layup. Then, as Green brought the ball across midcourt moments later, Mitchell chased him down and instigated a heated interaction.

“I think that was a little bit of a dirty play so Donovan retaliated,” Cavs forward Evan Mobley said.

Officials went to replay review and that's how they determined Green's infraction, calling Mitchell for a personal foul.

“I didn’t know that was actually possible that you could get tech’ed up for a previous play,” Warriors big man Kevon Looney said. AP