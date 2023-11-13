Davao

Mitchell, Cavs take down Stephen Curry, Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives as Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in San Francisco.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives as Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in San Francisco. Loren Elliott/AP Photo

SAN FRANCISCO — The Cleveland Cavaliers stayed poised when things turned testy, and that showed J.B. Bickerstaff plenty about his team at this early stage.

Donovan Mitchell got the best of Golden State and Draymond Green, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals on a night Green was ejected, and the Cavs beat the Warriors 118-110 on Saturday.

Green pushed Mitchell with his shoulder and sent him out of bounds as Cleveland’s Caris LeVert drove for a layup. Then, as Green brought the ball across midcourt moments later, Mitchell chased him down and instigated a heated interaction.

“I think that was a little bit of a dirty play so Donovan retaliated,” Cavs forward Evan Mobley said.

Officials went to replay review and that's how they determined Green's infraction, calling Mitchell for a personal foul.

“I didn’t know that was actually possible that you could get tech’ed up for a previous play,” Warriors big man Kevon Looney said. AP

basketball
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports
Draymond Green
Donovan Mitchell
Andrew Wiggins
J.B. Bickerstaff
Caris LeVert

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph