MMFF 2023 organizers grateful for public's support

THE Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is overwhelmed with the continued support of the public for the 10 movie entries in this year's film festival.

"Apart from long queues at cinemas since December 25, the first day of this year's film festival grossed more than the first day ticket sales in 2022," Atty. Don Artes, concurrent MMFF Chairman said.

This proves that all 10 film entries are quality and impressive. Indeed, the MMFF 2023 is very much alive and the enthusiasm of the moviegoers has returned.

Reports circulating on the Internet showing the earnings of each movie are fake news.

The MMFF does not release or publish any kind of rankings or earnings of each film in order to prevent trends that could influence or impact moviegoers' decisions.

The MMFF hopes to provide equal exposure, spotlight, and support from moviegoers around the country for each of the ten films taking part in this year's festival.

Again, the MMFF thanks the public for its continued patronage to the local film industry. PR