MMFF 2026 names final film entries

QUEZON CITY (PIA) — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced the final four official entries for the 52nd edition, completing the eight-film lineup set to screen in cinemas nationwide this Christmas season.
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairperson and concurrent MMFF Chairman Atty. Romando Artes reaffirmed the festival’s commitment to supporting the local film industry and bringing quality Filipino films to audiences.
“Ang MMFF ay committed para suportahan ang pelikulang Pilipino,” Artes said, expressing confidence that the festival will offer moviegoers a strong selection of films this Christmas.
The final four official entries were revealed on October 12, completing the eight-film lineup set to screen in cinemas nationwide this Christmas season:
Los Salvajes Bravos
Genre: Historical drama
Producer: JesCom Films
Director: Paolo Dy
Main Cast: Romnick Sarmenta, Ruru Madrid
Little Hope
Genre: Comedy-drama
Producer: Lonewolf Films
Director: Benedict Mique
Main Cast: Yassi Pressman, Pepe Herrera
Seeds of Peace: The Life of Fr. Rhoel Gallardo, CMF
Genre: Documentary
Producer: Claretian Missionaries
Director: Rommel Galapia Ruiz
Main Cast: Zaijian Jaranilla
A Perfect Marriage
Genre: Family drama
Producers: Quantum Films and WASD Films
Director: Dan Villegas
Main Cast: Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino
Meanwhile, the four earlier announced entries for the 2026 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). These are:
2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7
Genre: Family Drama
Cast: Aga Muhlach, Xia Vigor
Director: Nuel Naval
Producer: Viva Films
Amir
Genre: Fantasy Drama
Cast: Dennis Trillo, Will Ashley, Glaiza De Castro, Argus Aspiras
Director: Zig Dulay
Producer: GMA Pictures
Haunted Carnival
Genre: Horror/Suspense/Thriller
Cast: John Arcilla, Julia Barretto, James Reid, Fyang Smith, RK Bagatsing, Ronnie Alonte, Maricel Soriano
Director: Joey De Guzman
Producer: Regal Entertainment Inc.
The Greatest Showdown
Genre: Comedy Cast: Vic Sotto, Vice Ganda Director: Jun Robles Lana
Producer: ABS-CBN Studios, Star Cinema, The IdeaFirst Company, MZet Films, APT Entertainment
According to MMDA, the MMFF selection committee evaluated the entries based on four criteria: creative and technical excellence (40%), commercial appeal (40%), global appeal (10%), and Filipino values (10%).
Beyond the official film lineup, Artes also announced several activities leading up to the main festival. One of the scheduled activities is the Celebrity Pickleball Tournament on November 29.
Meanwhile, the MMFF, in partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP), held its student short film caravan to promote filmmaking and encourage young storytellers. The said caravan is scheduled to reach Bacolod City on October 20.
For the first time, the MMFF will also bring its Parade of Stars to Bacolod City on December 12, in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Batang Pinoy. The event will coincide with the participation of an estimated 30,000 athletes from 170 local government units, extending the festival’s reach beyond Metro Manila.
The Metro Manila Parade of Stars is scheduled for December 19, with the route passing through Mandaluyong City and San Juan City.
The MMFF’s Gabi ng Parangal is set for December 27.
Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora presented their respective route as host cities for the Metro Manila parade, while Bacolod City Investments Office Head, Dr. Mae Llamas, presented the route for Bacolod.
MMDA said that with all eight official entries now complete, the 52nd MMFF is set to bring Filipino stories to the big screen nationwide from December 25, 2026, to January 7, 2027, continuing its tradition of celebrating Philippine cinema during the Holiday season. PIA