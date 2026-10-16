MMFF 2026 names final film entries

QUEZON CITY (PIA) — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced the final four official entries for the 52nd edition, completing the eight-film lineup set to screen in cinemas nationwide this Christmas season.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairperson and concurrent MMFF Chairman Atty. Romando Artes reaffirmed the festival’s commitment to supporting the local film industry and bringing quality Filipino films to audiences.

“Ang MMFF ay committed para suportahan ang pelikulang Pilipino,” Artes said, expressing confidence that the festival will offer moviegoers a strong selection of films this Christmas.

The final four official entries were revealed on October 12, completing the eight-film lineup set to screen in cinemas nationwide this Christmas season: