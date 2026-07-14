MMFF reveals 1st batch of entries for 52nd edition

CONTINUING the Christmas tradition of putting Filipino films into the spotlight, the Metro Manila Film Festival today unveils its first four entries as it expands the film fest journey outside Metro Manila with three cities coming together to celebrate its 52nd edition.

At the announcement of the first batch of entries at the East Wing Atrium, GH Mall in San Juan City, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman and concurrent MMFF overall Chairman Atty. Don Artes said that this year’s film festival will usher in more innovations to entice more moviegoers to see Filipino films.

“We will be having two host cities which are Mandaluyong and San Juan. We will also bring the Parade of Stars and other MMFF-related activities to Bacolod City,” he said.

The first four entries which are selected among the 26 submitted scripts are: