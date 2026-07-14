MMFF reveals 1st batch of entries for 52nd edition

CONTINUING the Christmas tradition of putting Filipino films into the spotlight, the Metro Manila Film Festival today unveils its first four entries as it expands the film fest journey outside Metro Manila with three cities coming together to celebrate its 52nd edition.
At the announcement of the first batch of entries at the East Wing Atrium, GH Mall in San Juan City, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman and concurrent MMFF overall Chairman Atty. Don Artes said that this year’s film festival will usher in more innovations to entice more moviegoers to see Filipino films.
“We will be having two host cities which are Mandaluyong and San Juan. We will also bring the Parade of Stars and other MMFF-related activities to Bacolod City,” he said.
The first four entries which are selected among the 26 submitted scripts are:
2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7
Genre: Family Drama
Cast: Aga Muhlach, Xia Vigor
Director: Nuel Naval
Producer: Viva Films
Amir
Genre: Fantasy Drama
Cast: Dennis Trillo, Will Ashley, Glaiza De Castro, Argus Aspiras
Director: Zig Dulay
Producer: GMA Pictures
Haunted Carnival
Genre: Horror/Suspense/Thriller
Cast: John Arcilla, Julia Barretto, James Reid, Fyang Smith, RK Bagatsing, Ronnie Alonte, Maricel Soriano
Director: Joey De Guzman
Producer: Regal Entertainment Inc.
The Greatest Showdown
Genre: Comedy Cast: Vic Sotto, Vice Ganda Director: Jun Robles Lana
Producer: ABS-CBN Studios, Star Cinema, The IdeaFirst Company, MZet Films, APT Entertainment
The entries were selected based on the following criteria: 40% technical and creative merit; 40% commercial value; 10% global appeal, and 10% infusion of Filipino values.
Artes also announced that through an agreement with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP), the ticket price will be capped at P299 during the festival run starting December 25, 2026, up to January 2027.
“The P299 is only the maximum price. Ticket prices can go lower, especially in provinces, depending on the decision of movie distributors and producers,” he said.
MMFF’s 52nd edition also welcomed the return of student short films, opening the competition to both high school and college students nationwide. Participants are required to submit a 5-minute short film. Those selected will be screened alongside the 8 official MMFF entries.
Winning student short film entries will receive P100,000 on top of a P20,000 development grant and P50,000 for production, funded by the Film Development Council of the Philippines and the Film Academy of the Philippines.
The event was graced by San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos, Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chairperson Diorella Maria “Lala” Sotto-Antonio, FDCP Chairman Director Jose Javier Reyes, members of the MMFF executive committee, and artists who lit up the stage such as the Baby Dolls, Ralph De Leon, Brent Manalo, River Joseph, and Kaladkaren and Michael Sager as hosts. PR