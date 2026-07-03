MND empowers children through 5-week creative workshop program

THE children of Padre Pio's Home for Children took center stage at the Dream Big, Shine Bright Recital on July 4, 2026, held at Cross Theater, Holy Cross of Davao College in Davao City. The event served as the culminating celebration of five Saturdays of learning, creativity, and self-discovery under the Dream Big Workshops organized by Making New Dreamers Inc.

The recital marked the culmination of a five-week program designed to help children discover their talents, build confidence, and realize that their greatest strengths lie not in their appearances but in their abilities, character, and potential.

Throughout the workshops, the children immersed themselves in a variety of creative activities that nurtured both their artistic talents and personal growth. They explored visual arts by painting canvases and rock paperweights, developed public speaking and hosting skills, practiced singing and dancing, strengthened their storytelling abilities, and learned to express themselves with confidence. The workshops also welcomed inspiring guest speakers who shared their life stories and career journeys, encouraging the children to dream beyond their circumstances, embrace their potential, and pursue brighter futures.

True to its vision, the recital was conducted for the children, with the children, and by the children. The young participants confidently served as the event's hosts, performers, storytellers, and featured artists, demonstrating not only the skills they had developed over the past five weeks but also the confidence they had gained throughout the journey.

The program featured musical performances, dance presentations, storytelling, and an art exhibit showcasing the children's original works. More than a display of talent, the recital celebrated resilience, creativity, growth, and the belief that every child deserves opportunities to discover their gifts and dream without limits.

One of the most meaningful moments of the event came from the overwhelming support shown by volunteers, partners, sponsors, and guests who filled the venue with applause and encouragement. For many of the children of Padre Pio's Home for Children, whose families were unable to be present, the audience became their biggest cheerleaders—offering a powerful reminder that they are seen, valued, and deeply supported.

"Dream Big was never simply about teaching children to paint, sing, dance, or host," said Hanna Maj Piccio, founder of Making New Dreamers Inc. "It is about helping them discover that they are capable of creating beautiful things, expressing themselves confidently, and believing that they are worthy of pursuing their dreams. We hope every child leaves knowing that their future is not defined by where they came from, but by the courage to dream and the determination to keep learning. We believe that the biggest impact we can give to the kids is not merely giving them material things, but the interactions, moments, time, and effort we dedicate to them, and the joy we make them feel—these are the things that truly matter."

Making New Dreamers Inc. believes that access to education, creative opportunities, and positive mentorship can empower children to build brighter futures. Through initiatives such as the Dream Big Workshops, the organization continues to create spaces where children are encouraged to learn, imagine, create, and grow.

The success of the Dream Big Workshops and the Dream Big, Shine Bright Recital reflected the collective efforts of volunteers, mentors, sponsors, partners, and community members who shared in the organization's mission of empowering children through education, creativity, and meaningful opportunities to dream beyond their circumstances.

About Making New Dreamers Inc.

Making New Dreamers Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to bridging educational gaps by providing children with learning resources, creative programs, learning spaces, and meaningful opportunities to dream beyond their circumstances. Through books, workshops, learning hubs, and community-driven initiatives, the NGO nurtures curiosity, develops foundational skills, and empowers children to build brighter futures through education.

The organization's flagship Dream Big Workshops encourage children to discover their talents, build confidence, and recognize that their worth is found not in appearances or their circumstances but in their character, abilities, and limitless potential. PR