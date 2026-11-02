MNLF denies coddling Dela Rosa

THE Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) has denied sheltering or protecting Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, distancing the organization from speculation that it is the powerful armed group allegedly providing refuge to the lawmaker in Mindanao.

In a statement early this week, the MNLF said there was no established formal relationship between dela Rosa and the organization, emphasizing that his previous engagements with the group were largely related to peacebuilding initiatives and the integration of former combatants into government institutions.

“The MNLF is not coddling Senator Bato,” the organization declared.

The clarification came amid the government's intensified efforts to locate and arrest dela Rosa, whose whereabouts have remained unknown since he left the Senate premises before dawn on May 14, following the disclosure of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The MNLF said speculation about its possible involvement arose from reports that the senator was hiding with a “powerful armed group” in Mindanao.

It explained that dela Rosa had previously discussed the organization in the context of the armed conflict and peacebuilding, particularly his experience as a student in Marawi, where he witnessed fighting between government forces and MNLF members.

The group also cited his support for programs benefiting former combatants and their children, as well as his advocacy for the integration of qualified MNLF and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) members into the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“He has also advocated faster integration of qualified MILF and MNLF members into the PNP and AFP, indicating policy-level engagement rather than a personal or organizational tie,” the statement read.

Dela Rosa's previous engagements with MNLF-related affairs are also documented in Senate records.

In a March 10, 2020 press release, the Senate reported that dela Rosa urged the government to expedite the integration of qualified MNLF and MILF members into the police and military during a Senate Committee on Local Government hearing on the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

During the hearing, he discussed the qualifications of former combatants with then-Peace Process Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., citing his observations of MNLF and MILF members during his tenure as PNP chief.

His involvement in discussions concerning MNLF affairs continued in September 2024, when he raised concerns during a Senate budget briefing about groups allegedly misrepresenting themselves as MNLF members to obtain government assistance intended for former combatants, according to a report by The Mindanao Sentinel.

The MNLF, however, stressed that these engagements did not establish membership, an operational alliance, or an arrangement to protect the senator.

The organization also acknowledged personal and political connections involving dela Rosa and personalities associated with the group, particularly through former president Rodrigo Duterte's relationship with MNLF founder Nur Misuari.

“MNLF founder Nur Misuari is known as a friend of dela Rosa's political patron, former President Rodrigo Duterte; commentators also say Misuari and dela Rosa personally know each other,” the statement read.

Nevertheless, it maintained that these connections should not be interpreted as evidence that the senator is affiliated with the organization.

“The claim that the MNLF may be protecting him is speculation, not a confirmed fact,” it added.

The group also pointed to the fragmented nature of the MNLF, saying it remained uncertain whether the Misuari faction would or could prevent authorities from arresting dela Rosa.

PRO-Davao reports no movement

In the Davao Region, the Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) earlier said it had not monitored any movement indicating that dela Rosa was in the region despite reports and speculation about his possible whereabouts.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey said authorities were monitoring developments but had yet to receive information confirming the senator's presence in the region.

Meanwhile, 10th Infantry Division spokesperson Major Ruben Gadut said the military had not received any standing directive, order or request to participate in an operation specifically concerning dela Rosa. DEF