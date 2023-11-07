MOA for 1st Sports Track in Davao City signed

UP Mindanao Chancellor Lyre Anni Murao expressed confidence in the university's sports programs and its continuing contribution to Mindanao's sports development in remarks made upon signing a memorandum of agreement between UP Mindanao and Calinan National High School on October 20, 2023.

The agreement called for both parties to collaborate in the implementation of the high school's Sports Track program. The goal is to enhance students' interest, knowledge, and skills in sports through hands-on learning experiences, mentorship, and opportunities in sports.

UPMin will help in organizing the high school's sports program, provide mentors or experts to support the students' learning journey and facilitate opportunities for exposure.