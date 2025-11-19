Mobile soil lab rolls out in Davao Occidental

FARMERS in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental, are getting a major boost as the Department of Agriculture in Davao Region (DA-Davao) deploys its first Mobile Soil Laboratory (MSL) to the municipality.

The MSL is a fully equipped 10-wheeler laboratory truck capable of testing soil chemistry, physical structure, microbiology, and even water quality. This initiative is part of the National Soil Health Program, which aims to make soil testing more accessible, available, and accurate for farmers across the country.

DA-Davao Soils Laboratory Chief Ma. Geneva Depra said that the presence of the MSL in Don Marcelino allows farmers to avoid long travel and waiting times just to have their soil analyzed.

She emphasized the importance of recommendations based on soil analysis, in which the MSL does more than identify what is in the soil but also guides farmers on the type of fertilizer to use, the right amount, and the proper timing of application, depending on the soil’s actual needs.

“This means no more guesswork or one-size-fits-all fertilizing. Using the MSL’s data-driven advice, farmers can drastically reduce unnecessary fertilizer inputs,” Depra said.

Together with the MSL are four DA experts who are currently stationed in Don Marcelino to do the sampling, testing, and capacity-building activities. They will produce soil health reports and soil cards, which will explain what nutrients the soil requires – whether nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, or micronutrients. This personalized service empowers farmers to make smarter, cost-efficient decisions for their land.

After completing its schedule in Don Marcelino, the mobile lab will proceed to Malita, Davao Occidental, where it will stay for several days to offer the same services to farmers.

Depra said Don Marcelino was selected as the first stop because a large percentage of its population is farmers, many of whom manage small plots that can greatly benefit from proper soil assessment. PR