Modernized vans now serving Davao City-Monkayo route

TWO more modernized UV Express vans now serve commuters on the Davao City-Monkayo, Davao de Oro route, as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 11 pushes ahead with the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

The Davao Avante Transport Service Cooperative launched two additional units during a turnover ceremony at the LTFRB Region 11 office in Davao City on Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2026, the agency said in a Facebook post.

LTFRB Region 11 Regional Director Nonito Llanos III led the turnover of the Order of Dropping and Substitution to the cooperative, with Chief Transportation Development Officer Atty. Ernest Benz Davila and PTMP head Engr. Mark Renz Baldevieso.

Dr. Aisa Usop, DCOTT manager and supervisor of the Facilities Management and Division Operations (FMOD) under the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), which also oversees the city’s satellite van terminals, said it was the first time she had attended a launch under the LTFRB’s modernization program.

She said the program has long been in place but is hard to implement because operators need money to buy new units, and the LTFRB helped operators find ways to comply.

“Though dugay na ni siya nga programa sa LTFRB, but we cannot easily implement this tungod kay nagkinahanglan gyud pud og finance (Though this has long been an LTFRB program, we cannot easily implement it because it really needs financing),” Usop said. “Because kung dili nato buhaton, ma-behind ta sa uban nga mga countries (Because if we don’t do it, we will be left behind by other countries),” she added.

In April, Llanos said rising fuel prices had slowed the expansion of modernized fleets in the region, although consolidation of public utility vehicles had reached 88 percent as of January 2026, SunStar Davao reported. About 90 modernized units were then operating in the region outside Davao City, which follows a separate modernization system.

The Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP), funded by the Asian Development Bank with counterpart funds from the city government, will build three terminals, five depots, and bus stops along a 673-kilometer network, and is set to start initial operations by the first quarter of 2028, the project said on its official page on Oct. 28, 2026.

The P73-billion project is designed to serve more than 800,000 passenger trips a day.

Llanos, quoted in a DCOTT Facebook post on Thursday, Nov. 12, told the gathering: “Sugdan nato ug pag-ampo ug atong istoryahan kay tao ra ta, magtinabangay tang tanan (Let us begin with a prayer and talk with one another, because we are all just human; let us all help one another).”

Zero positive in drug test

Usop also said drivers at the DCOTT in Ecoland and at the city’s satellite van terminals all tested negative in a recent drug test.

She credited the result to the LTFRB, the Land Transportation Office and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency working with the terminal office, as well as bus operators and transport cooperatives.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 11 conducted surprise random drug tests on about 130 bus and van drivers at the DCOTT in Ecoland and the Gaisano Mall transport terminal in Bajada on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, under Oplan Byaheng Ayos for the Undas travel rush, the agency reported on Oct. 31.

All 130 drivers and conductors screened, 100 from city buses and 30 from satellite vans, tested negative, Usop told the City Information Office (CIO) in an article posted on the city government’s website on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

The city has eight satellite van terminals and 21 bus companies, the CIO said.

Drivers who test positive on confirmatory tests may face license confiscation and referral to intervention and rehabilitation programs, PDEA said.

‘Transparency’

Usop asked transport cooperatives and operators to bring their problems to her office so she can resolve them.

“Transparency lang gyud ang akoang gusto (Transparency is really all I want),” she said.

She said retired uniformed men used to run the terminal for security reasons, and she thanked the city government for entrusting it to her. GRS