Mon Tulfo slammed for calling Manay residents 'Pusaka' after Marcos visit

CONTROVERSIAL media personality Ramon “Mon” Tulfo Jr. has drawn widespread outrage after calling his fellow residents of Manay, Davao Oriental, “uncultured” and “uncivilized,” and using the sacred Indigenous Peoples (IP) term “pusaka”—a word deeply rooted in ancestral rituals, cultural identity, and spiritual practices—as an insult.

The remarks came shortly after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. visited the quake-hit town on October 13, three days after twin offshore earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 struck the province on October 10. During the visit, some locals were heard chanting the name “Duterte” in support of Vice President Sara Duterte, who had already visited the area.

Manay is known as a Duterte bailiwick, reflecting its long-standing political loyalty to the Davao-based family.

Tulfo, who traces his roots to Manay, took to social media to express disappointment over what he described as the community’s lack of gratitude toward the President.

“Ako’y taga-Manay, pero kinahihiya ko ang asal ninyo,” he wrote. “Pumunta ang Pangulo ng Pilipinas upang magpakita ng pagkalinga, pero di man lang kayo nagpakita ng pasasalamat. Sa halip na matuwa kayo… ay nagsigaw-sigaw kayo ng ‘Sara, Sara!’”

(“I am from Manay, but I am ashamed of your behavior. The President of the Philippines came to show his concern, yet you didn’t even show any gratitude. Instead of being glad… you shouted ‘Sara, Sara!)

He then went on to label some residents as “pusaka,” misusing the term to imply ignorance and lack of refinement.

“Palibhasa karamihan sa kanila ay pusaka, mga taga-bundok na malayo sa sibilisasyon,” (It’s because most of them are pusaka, mountain dwellers who are far from civilization),” Tulfo said, adding that the people lacked “class” or proper manners.

Cultural insult and misuse of the word ‘pusaka’

In Mandaya and Obu Manuvu culture, the term pusaka carries a sacred and profound meaning, far removed from Tulfo’s derogatory usage. It refers to a spiritual heirloom, treasure, or heritage symbolizing ancestral wisdom, moral stewardship, and the interconnectedness of people, nature, and the spirit world.

A 2024 research study titled “Human-Wildlife Interactions: Cultural Perspectives and Sensitivities Influence Conservation Efforts for the Philippine Brown Deer (Rusa marianna Desmarest, 1822)” offers deeper insight into the Indigenous concept of pusaka. The study explains that pusaka embodies an Indigenous worldview of coexistence, which guides culture-based conservation practices within ancestral domains.

Among Mandaya communities, this worldview manifests through forest-guarding systems that protect wildlife and sacred lands. Certain areas are designated as holy grounds where hunting and tree-cutting are prohibited, ensuring ecological balance and cultural preservation.

The research also notes that women play an active role in these conservation efforts, working alongside forest guards who uphold values of respect and environmental ethics.

In this context, pusaka is not an insult — it is a term of reverence, representing cultural continuity, ecological responsibility, and spiritual harmony. Its misuse as a slur not only distorts its true meaning but also disrespects centuries of Indigenous knowledge and heritage deeply rooted in Mindanao’s cultural identity.

Community pushback

Tulfo’s remarks have since triggered outrage across social media. Residents of Manay and Davao netizens condemned his statements as discriminatory and arrogant, stressing that the community welcomed the President with warmth and respect.

One resident commented: “Yes, some people shouted ‘Duterte,’ but not everyone did. That single moment doesn’t define us. We greeted the President respectfully. Calling us ‘uncivilized’ doesn’t show class — it shows arrogance.”

Another netizen responded sarcastically: “Let’s use syllogism, Sir. Residents of Manay are ‘pusaka.’ Ramon Tulfo is from Manay. Therefore, Ramon Tulfo is ____.”

Locals also disputed Tulfo’s claim that Manay remains a third-class municipality. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Manay was reclassified as a second-class municipality in 2023, with an average annual income ranging between ₱45 million and ₱55 million. The upgrade reflects the town’s gradual economic growth, driven by eco-tourism, agriculture, and coastal fisheries, despite frequent typhoons and earthquakes.

“You called us third class, but our hearts and resilience are first class,” another resident wrote. “True class isn’t about money or fame — it’s about respect and compassion.”

Criticism of Tulfo’s sister

Former Tourism secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo also faced backlash following a now-deleted social media post where she told Manay residents to “just wait for help,” drawing criticism amid the province’s ongoing recovery from the earthquakes.

In her post, Teo responded to public calls for aid, saying that the Tulfo siblings had long extended government assistance to the town even outside calamities.

“To the people of Manay in response to your call for our help! Ang mga Tulfo siblings ay laging tumutulong sa inyo maski walang sakuna. Medical assistance from our own pocket. Nabigyan kayo ng malaking SLP, AICs, Tupad sa tulong ni Sen. Erwin kaya na-prioritize kayo ng DSWD and DOLE ang assistance sa Davao Oriental,” she wrote.

Teo added that their family has contributed to Manay’s development, including donating land for the construction of its district hospital.

“Nag-donate kami ng ilang hectares na lupa kung saan nakatayo ngayon ang hospital ninyo! Hindi pa ba ito sapat na tulong? My mom is from Manay and my dad is from Ilocos. But we always prioritize Davao Oriental,” she said.

The former DOT chief further explained that while their family did not grow up in Manay, they have maintained ties through relatives living there. She also said that Senator Erwin Tulfo, currently in Geneva for a conference, has been coordinating with local officials to deliver additional assistance to affected residents.

Though deleted, Teo’s remarks have already circulated widely online, sparking criticism from netizens who viewed them as dismissive of the struggles faced by quake victims in her family’s hometown.

Tulfo’s track record of controversies

This incident adds to Mon Tulfo’s long list of controversies. He has previously faced backlash for supporting the death penalty, opposing LGBT rights, and making discriminatory remarks against Muslim Filipinos — including comments that mocked Islamic beliefs and suggested relocating Muslims from Christian-majority areas to conflict zones in Mindanao.

In 2018, then-President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Tulfo as special envoy for public diplomacy to China. His term, initially set for six months, was later extended but eventually lapsed without official revocation.

Tulfo formerly hosted a public service program and co-hosted TV5’s “T3: Kapatid Sagot Kita” alongside his brothers Ben, Raffy, and Erwin Tulfo, all of whom have since moved between journalism and politics. DEF