Monkayo suspends classes due to M6.8 quake on Saturday

THE local government unit (LGU) of Monkayo in Davao de Oro has immediately announced the suspension of classes to all public and private levels following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked the coast northeast of Lingig, Surigao del Sur early Saturday morning, August 3, 2023.

The suspension will start on August 5 until further notice to check and inspect every structure of the school buildings through the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDANA) Team.

Monkayo acting mayor Manuel "Junjun" Brillantes Jr. signed the executive order following the recommendation of the Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially reported the earthquake as having magnitude 6.5, then updated it to magnitude 6.8

The quake, which was tectonic in origin and with a depth of 9 kilometers occurred at 6:22 a.m. Its epicenter was located at 08.10°N, 127.01°E - 066 km N 85° E of Lingig, Surigao del Sur.

No damage was noticed but aftershocks may occur, the agency added.

One aftershock with magnitude 5.0 was recorded at 7:36 a.m. on Saturday. Its epicenter was located at 07.95°N, 126.79°E - 041 km N 64° E of Cateel, Davao Oriental. The quake had a depth of 10 km and was tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs also said that the magnitude 6.8 earthquake poses no tsunami threat.

"No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data. This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake," Phivolcs said in its Tsunami Information No. 1.