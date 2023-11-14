Monteverde fire damages reach P1.5M; affects 2 puroks, razed over 200 houses

Initial investigations conducted by the BFP-Davao, led by City Fire District Intelligence and Investigation Section Chief (DCFDI) SFO4 Ramil Gillado, suggest that a faulty electric wire from a building may have triggered the fire.

“Nagsugod matud pa ang sunog sa second floor sa usa ka balay. Mao na ang gibutyag sa atoang barangay kapitan diria. Sumala pa, duha ka purok ang nadamay sa kining sunog. Purok 5 ug 6. Sa Purok 5, adunay 35 ka mga balay, samtang sa Purok 6 usab adunay mga more or less 200 ka mga balay ang naugdaw (According to the barangay captain, the fire originated on the second floor of a house, affecting two puroks - Purok 5 with 35 houses and Purok 6 with more or less 200 houses),” he said.

The affected families have been relocated to evacuation centers, particularly in the Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Gymnasium.

“Anaa na karon ni sila sa atoang mga evacuation centers ug padayon gihapon ang assessment nga atoang ginabuhat (They are now in our evacuation centers and the assessment is still ongoing),” he added.

The fire broke out at 7:51 a.m. and was brought under control by around 9:40 a.m. There were no reported casualties or injuries, although the investigation is ongoing.

In November 2023 alone, the fire agency recorded at least seven fires — among them is the Sirawan National High School fire in Barangay Sirawan, Toril last November 7 that yielded around P300,000 worth of damage.

As per the report by BFP-DCFDI, there are about 566 fire incidents logged this year, much higher than the 503 incidents for the whole year of 2022. DEF

