Moon-sighting for Ramadan in Barmm

THE Bangsamoro Darul Ifta' (BDI-Barmm) has confirmed that the official Ramadan moon-sighting was held on February 17, 2026, to determine the beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan 1447H. If the Ramadan crescent is observed on that day, the first day of fasting will be on Wednesday, February 18.

Should the moon not be sighted, Thursday, February 19, 2026, will be declared the official start of the month of fasting across the region.

The moon-sighting activity will take place at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex inside the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City, with simultaneous observations in key areas nationwide.

The event is being led by Bangsamoro Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf A. Guialani, who will issue the formal pronouncement on the commencement of Ramadan after reports from authorized moon-sighting teams have been verified.

“Each moonsighting team must be headed by the assigned team leader with final authority over the observation process. To ensure confidentiality, only specifically designated and authorized personnel from the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ may operate the telescope, and no unauthorized individuals are allowed to use or handle it,” the Darul-Ifta’ said in its guidelines for the activity.

Significance and history of Ramadan in PH

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a sacred period of fasting, prayer, spiritual reflection, and acts of charity. Fasting from dawn until sunset during Ramadan, known as sawm, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is considered a time for self-discipline, empathy for the less fortunate, and spiritual renewal.

In the Philippines, moon-sighting activities have historically played a central role in determining the start of Ramadan.

In recent years, religious leaders and committees have conducted coordinated observations in various parts of the country to identify the crescent moon that signals the beginning of the holy month. For instance, in 2025, moon-sighting teams across Mindanao, Metro Manila, and other regions gathered at sunset to look for the Ramadan crescent; when it was not seen, the holy month began on March 2 that year.

Muslim communities in the Philippines, especially in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), Mindanao, and parts of the Visayas and Luzon uphold the lunar tradition as both a religious obligation and a communal event.

Observances include tarawih (night prayers), increased Qur’an recitation, and iftar gatherings where families and communities break their fast together at sunset.

Moon sighting and community practices

The Bangsamoro Darul Ifta’ emphasized the importance of the moon-sighting ritual, aligning with Islamic tradition that the sighting of the new moon determines the beginning of the month. If adverse weather conditions or other factors prevent the moon from being seen, the lunar month of Sha’ban (the month preceding Ramadan) is completed 30 days before Ramadan begins.

The moon-sighting event also marks the opening of the 2026 Barmm Ramadan Qur’anic Reading and Memorization Competition, drawing Muslim faithful together in spiritual unity as they welcome Ramadan with gratitude and renewed commitment to their faith.

Communities nationwide are urged to stay informed and observe official announcements regarding the moon-sighting results, which will determine the exact start of the fasting period for Muslims in the Philippines and beyond. DEF