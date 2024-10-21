Moral, Beltran top Hoka finale

AT LEAST 2,700 participants joined the Hoka Trilogy Run Asia Davao Leg 3 in an out-and-back course from Azuela Cove in Lanang on Sunday morning, October 20, 2024.

Edsel Moral and Joy Beltran emerged as champions in the 32K race, the final leg of this year’s inaugural three-part run series in Davao City.

Moral clocked 1 hour, 53 minutes, and 58 seconds (1:53:58) to win the men's division, beating Joerge Andrade of Digos City and Rodel Salvane, who finished second and third with a time of 2:00:32.

In the women’s category, Beltran secured the championship with a time of 2:36:44. Both Moral (men's 25-29) and Beltran (women's 20-24) also topped their respective age groups.

Other 32K age group winners included Joshua Emmanuel Sinajon (men's 20-24), Lynette Garcia (women's 25-29), Andrade (men's 30-34), and Nassef (women's 30-34).

In the men's 10K, Elmer Bartolo from Calinan, Davao City, took the title at 35:36, followed by Mark Rafael Arevalo (38:31) in second place and James Hill (38:50) in third.

For the women's 10K, Maria Jonna Lina Abutas finished first in 41:18, ahead of Rachel Rellin (47:49) and May Angelie Mag-aso (48:37), who took second and third, respectively.

Rico Bansilan and Mary Jan Pagayon also shone by winning the 5K titles.

The top three winners in each category received prizes from race organizers, led by Run Rio Events in coordination with Kinetix Sports under Kenneth Sai. MLSA