Moral Recovery Council created

IN LINE with the Davao City government’s endeavor to support and promote the active participation of government officials and employees in upholding moral and spiritual values in service, Executive Order No. 38, Series of 2026 was passed on October 30, creating the Moral Recovery Council (MRC).

The order came in pursuant to City Ordinance No, 0623-24, series of 2024, which institutionalizes the moral recovery programs (MRP) in the city.

The MRP in the city shall uphold the seven core values of the city government, which are leadership, good governance, service excellence, resiliency, unity, integrity, and discipline, in attaining and sustaining optimum performance, quality service, and ultimate client satisfaction.

Meanwhile, the council is mandated under EO no. 38 to oversee the operational guidelines, coordination, implementation, and effective management of the MRP in the city. It must also create programs, projects, and activities aligned with the objectives and core values of the MRP.

The City Mayor or his duly appointed representative will sit as the council’s chairperson, while the Chairperson of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Education, Science and Technology shall be the council’s co-chair.

Members of the council shall include officials from the city government and duly designated representatives of private organizations, subject to qualifications stipulated under the executive order. These qualifications require members to be non-partisan, with good moral character, and a willingness to serve the council, among others.

The council must also have a pool of qualified volunteer teachers, in coordination with DepEd schools in the city to support the delivery of the MRP to the youth sector.