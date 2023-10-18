More barangays eyed to be drug-cleared

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (Pdea-Davao) announced this week that more barangays in the region are anticipated to be declared as drug-cleared in November, following the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 scheduled for October 30.

During a radio interview, Noli Dimaandal, spokesperson for Pdea-Davao Region, underscored the crucial role of collaboration between government security agencies and citizens in the fight against drugs.

“The Pdea and the Philippine National Police cannot do it alone. So the problem rests upon us. It starts within ourselves. Every individual must do their share and contribute to the battle against illegal drugs," he said.

Currently, out of 1162 barangays across five provinces in the region, 945 have been declared drug-cleared: 174 in Davao del Norte; 203 in Davao de Oro; 174 in Davao Oriental; 192 in Davao del Sur; and 100 in Davao Occidental. Additionally, Davao City alone has 102 barangays, including the recent additions: Angalan, Callawa, Daliaon Plantation, 28-C, and 35-D.

Pdea, along with the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC), spearheaded the clearing operation. The ROCBDC comprises representatives from the Department of Health, the Philippine National Police, local government entities, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, with the latter serving as chair and vice chair.