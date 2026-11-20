MORE men in Davao City are turning to no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV), with 434 clients served by the City Health Office (CHO) so far this year, up from 279 in all of 2025.

Jerrielyn Lewis, division chief of the CHO Population Division, credited social media for the rise during the iSpeak media forum on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

The 434 confirmed clients as of November are 155 more than last year's total, an increase of about 56 percent. The number had already more than doubled in 2025, from 126 in 2024, according to the City Government of Davao.

This year's count is the highest since the program began in 2008. The City Government of Davao earlier reported 415 acceptors as of October, already a record.

In an earlier interview with the City Information Office, Lewis linked the increase to the CHO's campaigns on male involvement in family planning.

"We can attribute this increase to the awareness of our male populace of the importance of Family Planning and their participation in raising a family," she told the City Information Office.

The service is free.

"Social media gyud taas. Dako gyud kaayo siya og tabang (Social media really [played a big part]. It helped a lot)," Lewis said.

Lewis said the CHO now performs an average of 35 vasectomies a month instead of just around 12.

She said interest also grew after television host Drew Arellano publicly shared that he had undergone the procedure, and as more fathers joined their wives in immunization and family planning visits.

Slow start

The CHO began offering NSV in 2008, when convincing men to undergo the procedure was a struggle, Lewis said. Back then, five clients in a month was already an achievement.

"Sa 2008, kinahanglan paiyakan pa gyud na ang amoang pasyente (In 2008, we really had to plead with our patients)," she said.

She said many men still confuse vasectomy with castration ("kapon"). In NSV, the testes and nerves are left intact. Only the vas deferens, the tube that carries sperm, is cut and sealed.

"You have the orgasm, you have the interest, you have the capacity, and then less worry ka para makapabuntis ka (and you worry less about getting your partner pregnant)," Lewis said.

The procedure takes 15 to 30 minutes and requires no incision or stitches, she said. Men keep their sexual function; the only difference is that their semen no longer carries sperm.

"Walay tahi. Wala ta'y hiwaon. So in-ana siya kadali, 15 minutes you are done, 15 to 30 minutes (No stitches. No incision. It's that easy)," she said.

By comparison, tubal ligation for women involves cutting through and stitching six layers of the abdomen, and patients given spinal anesthesia must lie down for six hours, Lewis said. NSV also carries a lower risk of complications.

Youngest 19, oldest 61

The youngest client this year was 19, and the oldest was 61, with a 38-year-old partner, Lewis said. The procedure is voluntary and has no age limit.

Clients' reasons vary, she said. Some want to share family-planning responsibilities with their wives, while others do not want more responsibilities or want to travel.

One young client said he did not want to add to his "carbon footprint."

She said the CHO does not turn away clients who make an informed decision, but counsels younger clients more closely, including on their family relationships, since their views may still change.

"With the family planning concept, ang atoang ginabarugan is informed choice (what we stand for is informed choice)," she said.

Lewis said the CHO is the only provider of vasectomy in Davao Region, drawing clients from Panabo City, General Santos City, and even Cebu.

"Kasi as of now, tayo lang ang nagagawa ng [no-scalpel] vasectomy sa Region 11 (Because as of now, we're the only ones doing no-scalpel vasectomy in Region 11)," she said.

CHO doctors trained physicians from nearby cities in the region in the first week of November, but they must first be certified proficient before they can perform the procedure on their own, she said.

Three-month check

Lewis reminded clients to return for a semen analysis three months after the procedure, which the CHO provides free at its health centers. Until then, couples should use other contraception, and the CHO gives clients condoms.

"So naa na to sa 99 percent, pero ang instruction nato dapat after three months, mubalik ta sa atoang health center para mag-seminalysis (So it is already at 99 percent, but our instruction is that after three months, we return to our health center for a semen analysis)," she said.

She cited a client who skipped the test and whose wife got pregnant about two months after his vasectomy. Tests later showed sperm was still present in the part of the tube above the cut.

Procedure day

On Nov. 11, the DKT Philippines Foundation held a free NSV drive that served 18 clients, the City Population Office of Davao said in a Facebook post.

The CHO will hold an NSV forum with its vasectomist at a Gaisano Mall cinema on Monday, Nov. 23, at 10 am, and an NSV procedure day on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at its clinic in the Davao City Teen Center compound on Pelayo Street.

"I would like to encourage everyone to really practice family planning to have a harmonious and healthy family," Lewis said.