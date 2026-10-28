More Dabawenyos urged to become licensed foster parents

THE Regional Alternative Child Care Office (Racco)-Davao is calling on more Dabawenyos to become licensed foster parents, as the region has only 56 active licensed foster parents for 60 children under foster care.

Kenneth Joyce Cordova, registered social worker and Social Welfare Officer I of Racco-Davao's Family Development Section, said this during the "Serbisyo Dabawenyo" program of the Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

Citing data from the office's alternative child care section, Cordova said: "So, as of now, naay 60 foster children nga naa sa Davao Region (So, as of now, there are 60 foster children in the Davao Region).

She added that there are 56 active licensed foster parents in the entire region.

She said the agency wants more licensed foster parents, especially for children with special needs.

Subsidy for the child

Depending on the child's needs, foster families receive a monthly subsidy of P8,000 for each child without special needs and P10,000 for children with special needs or disabilities, as well as for babies, Cordova said. The amount is deposited every month to the foster parent's account.

"So, sa atoang mga regular children, nga katong mga normal lang, wala silay mga special needs, naa silay 8,000 every month (So, our regular children, those without special needs, receive P8,000 every month)," she said.

Foster parents submit a monthly liquidation to the office as proof that the subsidy was used for the child's needs, she said.

"Every month naga-hatag jud sila og liquidation dito sa among opisina para proof nga nagamit gyud ang subsidy dito para sa panginahanglan sa bata (Every month, they submit a liquidation to our office as proof that the subsidy was really used for the child's needs)," Cordova said.

The subsidy continues while the child is in the foster parent's care.

For children without special needs, it ends when they turn 18, while those with special needs may continue to receive it beyond that age, Cordova said.

She stressed that the subsidy is meant for the child's needs, not as income for the foster family, since fostering is voluntary.

"Ang subsidy kay dili siya para sa foster parents kay, again, voluntary man siya (The subsidy is not for the foster parents because, again, it is voluntary)," Cordova said.

Who are foster children

Foster children are minors who have been abandoned, neglected, abused or exploited, or whose parents have died with no relatives to care for them. Some are children whose parents are temporarily unable to care for them, financially or emotionally. They range from newborns, including foundlings, to 17-year-olds.

At 18, they may move on to independent living, although children with special needs may stay longer, depending on a social worker's assessment.

Before leaving, older children are prepared for independent living through counseling, training, and scholarships, including programs of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

Unlike adoption, which is a permanent placement that makes the child a legitimate member of the family, foster care is a temporary substitute for parental care, she said.

Racco-Davao places children with licensed foster families first and turns to residential care facilities only as a last resort, so children get one-on-one care.

"Ang pinakauna i-tap ang mga license [foster] parents bago ang mga residential facilities (Licensed foster parents are tapped first before residential facilities)," Cordova said.

Who can apply

Cordova said foster care is not limited to married couples. Single applicants and members of the LGBTQIA+ community may also apply.

"Pwede mag-apply ang mga single applicant [foster] parents kasi wala man nag-discriminate ang law sa status (Single applicants can apply as foster parents because the law does not discriminate by status)," she said.

Under the program's guidelines, a foster parent must be at least 16 years older than the child, except for relatives. A foster parent or family may take in up to three foster children. Siblings may be an exception, even if there are more than three, depending on a social worker's assessment. The applicant's own children aged 10 and above must consent to the placement.

The Regional Child Placement Committee, composed of five independent professionals, assesses and approves applications and decides on matching children with foster families.

Interested applicants must first attend an adoption and foster care forum, held in person every third Wednesday of the month and online every last Friday, and register through the link on Racco-Davao's official Facebook page.

Davao City residents may also go through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), while those in the provinces may approach their local government units.

The foster care program is based on Republic Act 10165, or the Foster Care Act of 2012.

Earlier this month, Racco-Davao said the region had 257 legally adopted children with completed adoption orders and certificates of finality, SunStar Davao reported. GRS