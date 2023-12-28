More filipinos becomes neutral

More Filipinos are dissatisfied with the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. but that does not mean more Filipinos are leaning toward the political opposition, a survey said.

According to a survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia Inc., the results of its Pahayag End of Year (P-EOY2023) survey showed a further decrease in pro-administration sentiment.

The survey indicated a noteworthy decrease in pro-administration sentiment, which has declined from 50 percent in the survey conducted in the third quarter of 2022 to 46 percent in the fourth quarter survey of 2023.

Anti-administration sentiment, however, remained stable at 18 percent, while those adopting a neutral stance increased from 30 percent to 36 percent during the same period.

Based on the regional breakdowns, the National Capital Region (NCR) had a significant drop in pro-administration sentiment from 49 percent to 33 percent, while Mindanao and North-Central Luzon (NCL) experienced declines of 51 percent and 49 percent, respectively. Notably, neutral sentiments increased across regions, indicating a shift towards non-partisanship.

PUBLiCUS also said the stability of overall pro-opposition sentiment at 21 percent from the same period. In contrast, anti-opposition sentiment has decreased from 40 percent to 32 percent, with a notable increase in neutral sentiments from 42 percent to 47 percent.

“The Duterte effect persists, with the Opposition Party grappling with discreditation from the previous administration,” the survey firm said.

Although pro-opposition support remained relatively stable, experiencing marginal increases in NCR, NCL, and Mindanao while anti-opposition sentiment declined across all regions, showcasing a shift towards neutrality.

The proportion of Filipino voters adopting a neutral stance towards the opposition has notably increased in NCR, Visayas, and Mindanao, according to the survey.

"Economic concerns, including price inflation, joblessness, low wages, and a perceived lack of productivity, emerge as driving factors behind the changing political landscape," PUBLiCUS said in a statement.

The survey firm added that "these issues, left unaddressed by the administration, have prompted a notable migration of pro-administration voters towards neutrality."

P-EOY2023, which was conducted nationwide from November 29 to December 4, 2023, is a survey aimed at "shedding light on the evolving political sentiments in the Philippines."

Around 1,500 respondents were randomly selected to participate in the survey.

Marcos has not issued any statement regarding the survey. RGL