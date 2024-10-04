More men in Davao City avail of free vasectomy

DABAWENYOS are encouraged to take advantage of the free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) service offered by the City Health Office (CHO), as the number of men availing of the procedure has increased.

Jerrielyn Lewis, head of the CHO City Population Division, announced during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, that more men in Davao City have undergone the NSV this year. She noted that the office caters to individuals seeking the procedure monthly, with some traveling from distant areas to access the free service.

Lewis shared that in 2022, the number of men who opted for the NSV rose from 107 in 2023, and by September 2024, the figure had already reached 104. Among these, 15 were from other regions such as Cebu, Surigao, and Zamboanga, while six were foreigners from the United States and the United Kingdom married to Filipinas. The rest were Dabawenyos.

The men availing of the service range from 19 to 69 years old. Regardless of their place of residence, whether local or foreign, CHO is committed to providing the service to all.

“We provide them from counseling to post-counseling then naa pay take home medicine ginapaningkamutan guyed namo na ma provide namo na siya (We provide full support, from counseling to post-procedure care, and we even give take-home medicine. We really strive to provide comprehensive services),” Lewis said.

The CHO highlighted that NSV is one of Davao City's best practices, as it is the only place in the region offering this service. While Manila and Cebu also provide NSV, what sets Davao apart is that the service is completely free.

The NSV is a permanent family planning method that takes only 10 to 15 minutes. The procedure does not involve incisions or stitches and has a short recovery period of one to two days, requiring minimal aftercare. It is considered safer and less risky than bilateral tubal ligation, which has an effectiveness rate of 99.85 percent.

Lewis added that the CHO continues to train healthcare personnel to ensure they provide high-quality family planning services. Through their staff, they can inform the public about the two family planning options: temporary and permanent, both offered free of charge by the local government unit (LGU).

Those interested in the procedure may visit the City Population Division’s Facebook page or email citypopulationofficeofdavao@gmail.com. RGP