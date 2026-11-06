More organic farmers sought

THE Davao City Agriculturist’s Office (Cagro) is encouraging more farmers to shift to organic farming and secure certification as it pushes for a permanent organic center at Rizal Park on San Pedro Street.

Dan Patrick Mazo, an Agriculturist II at Cagro’s Farm Development and Services Division and the office’s organic agriculture focal person, said the city aims to grow its community of organic farmers and make certified produce more accessible to consumers.

He spoke during the iSpeak media forum on Thursday, Nov. 5, the opening day of Organic Agriculture Month.

“It’s a long-term goal man gud nato na mapadakhan nato ang atong mga organic farmers diri sa Davao (It’s our long-term goal to increase the number of organic farmers here in Davao),” Mazo said.

He said Cagro encourages farmers to obtain organic certification so consumers can verify the authenticity of their produce.

“Kay dili man nato mahibal-an kung tinuod na organic kung wala ta’y gipakita nga sertipiko,” he said. (We cannot know if the produce is truly organic without a certificate.)

Certified farms

Davao City has its own certifier for small organic farms. The Davao Organic Farmers and Advocates Association (DOFAA), based in Los Amigos, received accreditation in 2025 from the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards as an organic certifying body under the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS).

The system uses peer reviews among farmers to assess compliance with organic standards. DOFAA’s accreditation runs until 2030.

Cagro reported last year that seven farms in the city had secured PGS certification in Tamugan, Gumalang, Ula, Catalunan Grande, Tacunan and Los Amigos.

Cooperative-run farms in Sibulan also hold organic certification for export, with bananas shipped to Japan carrying Japan Agricultural Standard certification, Cagro said. Control Union certified cacao from Barangay Saloy for the European market.

Cagro also identified Sibulan as the city’s first organic agriculture zone in 2019, while Saloy in Calinan was undergoing assessment as a potential second zone.

The city passed its Organic Agriculture Ordinance (Ordinance No. 0384-10) on March 2, 2010. The measure directs Cagro to establish, recognize, and support organic centers. Its implementing rules require the office to establish these centers in “strategic and viable areas” within three months of the rules’ approval.

Permanent market proposed

Mazo said more farmers want to sell their produce at the city’s organic market in Rizal Park, but Cagro lacks enough tents to accommodate them.

“Pero, kulang pa man gud amoang available na mga tent, so, dili kaayo namo sila ma-cater (But we still don’t have enough tents available, so we cannot accommodate all of them),” he said.

Cagro plans to work with the city government to provide additional tents or establish a permanent organic center at Rizal Park. The proposed center would operate throughout the week, similar to a public market, giving organic farmers a regular place to sell their products.

Organic products are currently sold at Rizal Park every Thursday and Friday. Cagro also operates an organic farm in Marfori that produces vegetables and seedlings, according to the city government.

Mazo said the city’s organic agriculture council is drafting a development plan, aligned with the ordinance, to guide the sector’s long-term growth.

Organic farming is a choice

Mazo acknowledged that certification can be costly, particularly for small farmers who sell only in local markets. Some conventional farmers also hesitate to switch because converting their farms is expensive.

However, he said farmers can start on a small scale and gradually adopt organic practices.

He stressed that Cagro does not intend to push for legislation requiring all farmers to go organic.

“Kasi organic is a choice; it’s an advocacy. If willing ka, we can help you, but we have freedom to choose man gud (Organic farming is a choice and an advocacy. If you’re willing, we can help you, but everyone is free to choose),” he said.

Concerns over chemical use

Mazo warned that excessive use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers can gradually degrade soil health and encourage pests and diseases to develop resistance.

He also cautioned farmers against harvesting crops before the required waiting period after applying chemical pesticides.

“We are like a silent killer, in a way, kung dili ta mag proper use of chemical (In a way, we become silent killers when we fail to use chemicals properly),” he said.

He said organic farming helps address these risks by prohibiting synthetic chemical inputs and encouraging farmers to produce their own farm inputs as much as possible.

In September, Cagro acting head Antonio Obsioma said the office was coordinating with the Bureau of Plant Industry on random chemical residue tests on produce at drop-off points, including Bankerohan Public Market.

Obsioma also said Cagro aims to reduce fertilizer use by encouraging farmers to adopt regenerative agriculture, which restores soil health through organic matter and beneficial microorganisms.

Organic Agriculture Month

Cagro opened Organic Agriculture Month 2026 at the Pavilion in Rizal Park on Thursday afternoon, carrying the theme “Kabuhayang OA, Kinabukasang OK: Organikong Pagkain, sa Pamilya ay Ihain,” the office said in a social media post.

Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte II, Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the committee on finance, ways and means, and appropriations; Department of Agriculture-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga; and Cagro acting head Antonio Obsioma attended the event.

Cagro also recognized two farmers for promoting organic agriculture: Aireen Estipona-Sanchez of Busy Hands, Happy Hearts Garden Farm and Josephine M. Burbano of Makabuhay Farm.

The office will conduct free introductory training on organic vegetable production on Nov. 10 in Baguio District and Nov. 24 in Buhangin-Bunawan District. Each session has 25 slots, Mazo said.

Interested residents may register through their respective district agriculture offices.

Organic Agriculture Month will culminate on Nov. 20 at Rizal Park, alongside the awarding ceremony for the Gulayan sa Barangay program.