More than 100 PDLs graduate through BJMP educ programs

MORE than 100 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have graduated from high school and college programs behind bars since 2016, regional jail authorities said as they prepare to mark National Correctional Consciousness Week (NACOCOW) in October.

Jail Officer 2 (JO2) Christine Rose Ibañez and JO2 Chardyl Caso of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Region 11 (BJMP-11) discussed the upcoming celebration during a media briefing on Sept. 16, 2026, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Set for the third week of October, NACOCOW will showcase the talents and skills of PDLs, including their handmade livelihood products, while recognizing external stakeholders and service providers.

“I-sho-showcase po ng mga PDL natin kung ano yung mga programs na magaganda sa loob, like their talents, their skills, and livelihood products

(Our PDLs will showcase the good programs inside, including their talents, skills, and livelihood products),” Ibañez said.

Education remains a key part of BJMP-11’s rehabilitation efforts, particularly through its pioneering College Education Behind Bars (CEBB) program at the Davao City Jail.

Established in 2016 in partnership with the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) and the Social Entrepreneurship Technology and Business Institute (SETBI), the program offers tuition-free degree courses in Agribusiness and Computer Technology, as well as Senior High School tracks.

The program aims to equip PDLs with skills and education that can help them become self-sufficient after their release.

“If we compute including those who were released … 100 plus na jud ang nakagraduate (If we include those who were released, more than 100 have already graduated),” Ibañez said.

“Naa na silay mga trabaho, ang uban pharmacists. Kasi diskarte sa kinabuhi mas ma-improve pa

(They now have jobs, and some are pharmacists. Their ability to navigate life has improved),” she added.

During the 2024-25 academic year, five inmates completed college degrees through USeP.

Two graduates were released before completing their studies and finished their degrees on campus, while three earned their degrees while still inside the facility. One of the three graduated with honors.

Ibañez said the program’s success has drawn jail officials from Region 8 and the Caraga Region to Davao City for benchmarking visits as they explore ways to replicate the educational model.

Alongside its rehabilitation programs, BJMP-11 is also calling on local government units and private service providers to support NACOCOW activities, Caso said.

“Hindi lang po kasi focus namin sa PDL, sa CRS (Community Relations Service) kung ano ’yong maitutulong ng BJMP do’n sa community

(Our focus is not only on PDLs but also on the Community Relations Service and how BJMP can help the community),” Caso said.

She cited community outreach activities such as tree planting and assistance for the families of PDLs as part of the bureau’s broader community engagement efforts. GRS