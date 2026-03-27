More than a crown

THROUGH intense competition and rigorous screening, one Dabawenya rose above 19 other candidates to claim the coveted Mutya ng Dabaw crown. Nineteen-year-old Hannah Kolecheril of Barangay Buhangin embodied the spirit of a modern Gandabawenya and captured the title on March 20, 2026.

Kolecheril, a Filipino-Indian and second-year Biology student, said she did not expect the win, especially after missing out on minor awards. Still, she showed up with determination, sharing the stage with women she described as strong, accomplished, and empowered.

“That is why I kept showing up, again and again—not because I had everything, but because I refused to give up with nothing. And in that persistence, I found something beautiful,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Kolecheril said belonging among empowered women does not require perfection or superiority. Instead, she emphasized relatability and empathy for ordinary people’s struggles.

“My reign will not be about perfection; it will be about presence. I will use my voice to remind young women that their worth is not measured by titles, achievements, or how far ahead they seem compared to others. I will create spaces where they feel seen, heard, and supported; where their struggles are not something to hide, but something to grow through,” she said.

She encouraged women to embrace imperfection, stressing that struggle signals growth rather than weakness. With her new platform, she pledged to help others bloom regardless of their circumstances.

In a media interview, Kolecheril said she plans to expand her advocacy on substance abuse awareness and promote sustainability, aligning with her background in Biology.

Challenging competition

This year’s pageant introduced an expanded preliminary interview round, which included the Emoji Cue, Mutya-to-Mutya, and TaranTanong segments. The new format tested candidates’ wit, personality, and views on social issues.

Kolecheril’s remarks on women during the interviews went viral online. She welcomed the response, saying Women’s Month celebrations should also emphasize rejecting objectification and strengthening respect for women.

She sealed her victory during the coronation night with a compelling final answer on using Davao City’s culture of security as a model for global peace amid conflicts in the Middle East.

Kolecheril underscored education as the foundation for peace and dialogue. She said her role as Mutya ng Dabaw involves fostering meaningful conversations and encouraging people to share perspectives.

"And that is my role as Mutya ng Dabaw, to have that engaged dialogue because politics will haunt us in our wages, our fuel, and our education. And we must talk about politics like it's a life and death situation because Filipino lives—no, human lives—are quite literally on the line,” she said.