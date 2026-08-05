More than a profession: A father and son’s legacy of protection

It was no longer simply about offering policies.

It became about ensuring families had options before life changed without warning.

“If they still choose not to, that’s their decision,” Paul said. “But I know I’ve done everything I can because they’re my friends first before they’re my clients.”

Years later, it would be Diego who would personally discover the true value of that lesson.

In 2024, just one week after proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Diego suddenly found himself in the emergency room.

Doctors discovered he had suffered a stroke caused by a cavernoma—an inborn abnormal cluster of blood vessels in his brain.

“It just happened,” Diego recalled.

There had been no warning.

No way to predict it.

For someone who had spent years encouraging clients to prepare for life’s uncertainties, the unexpected had suddenly become deeply personal.

The diagnosis was frightening.

Recovery took nearly two months.

Yet amid the emotional uncertainty, there was one burden his family never had to carry.

Financial uncertainty.

Because protection had already been put in place years before, Diego and his family never had to worry about choosing between treatment and finances.

Instead, they focused on what mattered most—his recovery.

“We never worried about the finances,” Diego shared. “There was still emotional stress and mental stress, but financial stress was never part of the equation. We were able to focus on getting me better.”

For Diego, protection was no longer simply a concept he explained to clients.

It became something he personally experienced.

It became peace of mind during one of the most difficult chapters of his life.

It became the freedom to receive the medical care he needed without placing additional burden on the people he loved.

Most importantly, it became proof that preparing for the unexpected is ultimately an act of love.

The experience transformed not only his perspective but also his purpose.

Before his illness, Diego admits that much of his motivation centered on building a successful career.

After surviving his stroke, his priorities changed.

“Maybe before, I was really here just to grow my career. The idea of helping people wasn’t always at the forefront of my mind. But after everything that happened to me, I found a different mission—to sincerely help people.”

What he once viewed as a profession became a calling.

Every client conversation now carries a deeper meaning because he understands firsthand what protection feels like when life suddenly changes.

“My best year in this career came after everything that happened,” he reflected. “Not because I sold more, but because I finally understood why I was doing this.”

For Diego, every family he meets is an opportunity to pass forward the same peace of mind his own family experienced.

It is this lived experience that continues to inspire him to fulfill what he now sees not merely as a career, but as a responsibility.

Watching his son endure that ordeal remains one of the hardest moments of Paul’s life.

“When I saw the brain scan, I had to hold on to my chair,” he recalled.

“I almost collapsed.”

“As a father, you always wish it could have been you instead.”

Yet amid the fear came overwhelming gratitude.

Because a plan had already been prepared long before the unexpected happened, Diego never had to wonder whether treatment was financially possible.

He simply focused on getting well.

For Paul, it reinforced everything he had spent decades telling other families.

Protection is not about predicting the future.

It is about preserving choices when the future changes unexpectedly.

“If I look back at our family,” Paul reflected, “my grandparents lived lives centered on service. My parents were also people of service. Now, Diego and I continue that.”

Although many people see insurance as a business, the Borromeos see something much deeper.

“We just call it a business because that’s the structure of it,” Paul said.

“But what we really provide is a service. It’s a help.”

That philosophy has become the foundation of their father-and-son partnership.

Beyond sales targets and professional achievements lies a shared commitment to care for others.

It is a legacy built not through numbers, but through relationships.

Not through transactions, but through trust.

Not through products, but through people.

As Pru Life UK celebrates its 30th anniversary through PRU@30: 30 Stories of Protection, the Borromeos’ journey reminds us that protection becomes real not when a policy is signed, but when it gives families the confidence to face life’s uncertainties with hope instead of fear.

For Paul, one realization continues to define everything they do.

“We are only vessels for good.”

And perhaps no words capture the heart of their family’s mission more than this

“Life insurance will not make a family rich, but it can keep a family from becoming poor.”

For Paul and Diego Borromeo, that belief has become far more than a profession.

It is a family legacy—one built on trust, strengthened by experience, and carried forward by a father and son who continue to prove that protection becomes real through people. GCG